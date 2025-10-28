Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,362 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 431,874 in the last 365 days.

MPD Makes Arrest in Ayers Place Shooting

The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrest of a suspect in a shooting that occurred earlier this morning in Southeast.

On Monday, October 27, 2025, at approximately 7:45am, Sixth District officers responded to the 4900 block of Ayers Place Southeast for reports of a shooting. Upon arrival officers discovered an adult male, conscious and breathing, suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

The suspect was stopped in the 4500 block of Benning Road Northeast, and a search warrant of his residence uncovered a loaded firearm. As a result of the investigation 61-year-old Matthew Lee Murphy of Southeast was arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun).

CCN: 25163385

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

MPD Makes Arrest in Ayers Place Shooting

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more