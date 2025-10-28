MPD Makes Arrest in Ayers Place Shooting
The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrest of a suspect in a shooting that occurred earlier this morning in Southeast.
On Monday, October 27, 2025, at approximately 7:45am, Sixth District officers responded to the 4900 block of Ayers Place Southeast for reports of a shooting. Upon arrival officers discovered an adult male, conscious and breathing, suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment.
The suspect was stopped in the 4500 block of Benning Road Northeast, and a search warrant of his residence uncovered a loaded firearm. As a result of the investigation 61-year-old Matthew Lee Murphy of Southeast was arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun).
CCN: 25163385
