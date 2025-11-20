Equator Introduces AF 500: A 5-in-1 Countertop Cooking Appliance Designed to Replace the Oven, Grill, Air Fryer, & More

Equator Introduces the AF 500: A 5-in-1 Countertop Cooking Appliance Designed to Replace the Oven, Grill, Air Fryer, and More

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Equator Advanced Appliances announces the launch of the Equator AF 500, a multifunctional countertop system that unifies five major cooking methods—air frying, convection baking, pizza making, grilling, and dehydrating—into one compact stainless steel appliance. Engineered for modern kitchens where space and efficiency matter, the AF 500 is designed to deliver full-size performance without full-size footprint.

With a 0.93 cu. ft. capacity and a powerful 360° air circulation system, the AF 500 produces crisp, evenly cooked results using top and bottom heating elements paired with high-speed airflow. Its 15 one-touch cooking functions allow users to prepare wings, fish, cookies, pizzas, grilled dishes, dehydrated snacks, and more with precision and ease.

A stainless steel exterior ensures long-term durability, while a bright LCD touch display and auto-illuminating interior light create a seamless and intuitive cooking experience. The unit includes a full set of accessories—air fry basket, wire rack, crumb tray, baking tray, rotisserie fork, rotisserie cage, and handle—making the AF 500 fully equipped for immediate use. Safety features such as a cool-touch handle and automatic shut-off add peace of mind to everyday operation.

Ideal for small kitchens, RVs, offices, or as an all-in-one alternative to multiple appliances, the AF 500 also includes an 8-hour dehydration mode, expanding its capability beyond traditional countertop ovens.

Certified by ETL and backed by Equator’s 1-year parts and labor warranty, the AF 500 provides both reliability and performance in a compact, elevated design. With its multifunction system and stainless-steel construction, the AF 500 offers a refined, space-saving approach to cooking for home chefs seeking versatility without compromise.

About Equator Advanced Appliances

Since 1991, Equator Advanced Appliances has been a global leader in creating innovative, energy-efficient appliances for homes, apartments, RVs, and marine environments. Known for its focus on space-saving solutions and long-lasting performance, Equator remains committed to designing products that make everyday living more efficient, sustainable, and intuitive.

