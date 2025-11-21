Equator Debuts the PAC 162R: A Portable 16,000 BTU Inverter Air Conditioner Designed for Quiet, High-Performance Comfort

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Equator Advanced Appliances announces the release of the PAC 162R, a high-capacity 16,000 BTU portable air conditioner engineered to deliver precise climate control with quiet, energy-efficient operation. Designed for spaces up to 700 sq. ft., the PAC 162R offers a powerful alternative to traditional window and wall units, bringing mobility and versatility to the modern home.

With its inverter technology, dual-hose design, and 4-in-1 functionality, the PAC 162R serves as an air conditioner, heater, dehumidifier, and fan—allowing year-round use in a wide range of environments. Its 12,000 BTU heating capability and built-in heat pump technology make it suitable for both peak summer heat and colder months.

Engineered for convenience, the unit features a self-evaporating drainage-free system, washable filter, soft-touch interface, and remote control, ensuring intuitive, low-maintenance operation. The auto-swing mode distributes airflow evenly, while specialized modes like Turbo and Sleep adapt comfort levels to the time of day. Operating at levels as low as 45 dB, the PAC 162R provides powerful cooling without disturbing work, sleep, or relaxation.

Designed with mobility in mind, the unit includes easy-rolling casters and a complete window installation kit for quick setup in both vertical and horizontal windows. Safety and reliability are reinforced through ETL and DOE certifications, a child lock, an auto-restart feature, and a self-diagnostic system for simplified troubleshooting.

Backed by Equator’s 1-year parts and labor warranty, the PAC 162R delivers a refined, adaptable climate solution for homes, apartments, offices, and temporary spaces where both performance and portability matter.

About Equator Advanced Appliances

Since 1991, Equator Advanced Appliances has been a global leader in innovative, eco-friendly home and specialty appliances. With a commitment to efficiency, durability, and space-saving engineering, Equator provides solutions tailored to modern living—whether in traditional homes, apartments, RVs, tiny homes, or commercial environments. The company remains dedicated to creating products that enhance convenience, sustainability, and quality of life for customers around the world.



