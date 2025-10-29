MindCloud Successfully Completes SOC 2 Type II Audit with Unqualified Opinion — No Exceptions Noted

MindCloud, an AI-native software integrations company, is proud to announce the successful completion of its SOC 2 Type II audit.

CLEARWATER, FL, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- MindCloud , a leading software integrations company is proud to announce a very successful SOC 2 Type II Audit with Unqualified Opinion — No Exceptions.The audit, conducted by independent CPA firm Advantage Partners, resulted in an unqualified opinion — the highest level of assurance possible — with no testing exceptions noted. This demonstrates that MindCloud’s controls related to security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality, and privacy were not only well-designed but operated effectively throughout the entire review period.“At MindCloud, trust isn’t a buzzword — it’s a requirement,” said Jamie Royce, CEO of MindCloud. “We exist to simplify the most complex software ecosystems, and we do that by securing every touchpoint, every data stream, and every customer interaction. This audit confirms our deep commitment to doing just that.”What This Means for Our Customers:The SOC 2 Type II certification affirms that MindCloud:• Maintains strict data security protocols using encryption, access controls, and regular vulnerability testing.• Operates with integrity and transparency through well-documented change management, monitoring, and risk mitigation processes.• Ensures high availability and reliability across our integration platform infrastructure.• Respects and safeguards customer data in full alignment with today’s most rigorous compliance frameworks.About MindCloud:MindCloud is the modern integration platform that helps organizations connect their tools, eliminate manual workflows, and bring operational harmony to otherwise chaotic systems. We believe solving big problems begins with understanding them — and that starts with people. At our core, we’re powered by a human-first approach to technology, enhanced (but never replaced) by AI.To learn more, visit www.mindcloud.co

