Announcement of medical service arrangements of Macao Union Medical Center for Chong Yeung Festival

MACAU, October 28 - In view of the Chong Yeung Festival, the outpatient services of the Macao Union Medical Center (including all specialist clinics, the Imagiology Centre, radiation therapy, blood drawing and specimen collection services), the Ambulatory Medical Centre, as well as outpatient and physical examination services of the International Medical Centre will be closed on 29 October (Wednesday). However, inpatient and hemodialysis services will operate as usual.

