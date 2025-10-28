Empowering All Athletes, First Responders, and Everyday Warriors. Fortitude Performance PT Opens in Highland Village

Ribbon Cutting Invite

Former Navy EOD Technician Dr. Zach Dixon PT, DPT Launches Fortitude Performance Physical Therapy. Bringing Military Precision to Modern PT

Highland Village represents the kind of driven community where our philosophy thrives, This clinic is built for people of all ages, who demand more of themselves and expect the same from their care.” — Dr. Zach Dixon, PT, DPT Founder

HIGHLAND VILLAGE, TX, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fortitude Performance Physical Therapy is proud to announce the grand opening of its performance training facility in Highland Village, Texas. A ribbon-cutting ceremony will take place on Tuesday, November 4, at 10:30 AM, with local business leaders, community partners, and guests in attendance.Founded by Dr. Zach Dixon, Doctor of Physical Therapy and former U.S. Navy Explosive Ordnance Disposal Technician, Fortitude Performance Physical Therapy is redefining what physical therapy can be. The clinic merges clinical precision, tactical discipline, and strength science to deliver personalized, one-on-one care that helps clients move better, recover faster, and perform at their absolute peak.“At Fortitude, we don’t just treat injuries, we train resilience,” said Dr. Zach Dixon, Founder of Fortitude Performance Physical Therapy. “Our mission is to bridge the gap between physical therapy and ultimate performance so that every client, whether a young athlete, tactical professional, or active adult, they can return stronger than before.”The Highland Village facility features:• Doctor-led, 1:1 sessions focused on biomechanics, mobility, and strength.• FortitudeFit Assessments using advanced movement diagnostics to uncover performance gaps before they become problems.• Recovery modalities including manual therapy, cupping, dry needling, and shockwave therapy for accelerated healing.• Custom Tactical Optimization Programs designed for first responders, law enforcement, and military professionals to maintain operational readiness and longevity.Dr. Dixon’s background as a U.S. Navy EOD Technician uniquely informs his approach, combining military precision with compassionate, evidence-based care. His practice philosophy is simple: Performance is personal. Every protocol is measured, individualized, and built to stand up to the demands of real life.“Highland Village represents the kind of driven, community sports oriented environment where our philosophy thrives,” Dixon added. “This clinic is built for people of all ages, who demand more of themselves and expect the same from their care.”Event Details:What: Ribbon Cutting & Grand Opening Fortitude Performance Physical TherapyWhen: Tuesday, November 4, 2025, at 10:30 AMWhere: 2820 Village Parkway, Suite 625, Highland Village, TXWho: Open to the public, patients, community members, and local business leadersGuests are invited to tour the facility, and enjoy light refreshments. Complimentary 30-minute performance consults will be scheduled and offered for attendees who wish to learn more about the clinic’s individualized approach to recovery and optimization.About Fortitude Performance Physical Therapy:Fortitude Performance Physical Therapy serves the DFW and North Texas region, providing advanced rehabilitation and performance solutions rooted in science and resilience. The clinic specializes in injury prevention, movement optimization, and tactical readiness, helping clients rebuild, recover, and redefine what’s possible.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.