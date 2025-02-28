Submit Release
E-DestinACCESS Introduces DestinDIY: The AI Future of Meeting & Event Management

DestinDIY®. the cutting-edge platform, integrates Ai to become intuitive and user-friendly for planners to manage their meetings & events successfully.

The outdated RFP process frustrates both planners and sales teams. We eliminate these bottlenecks, delivering a seamless, more profitable hotel experience while enhancing customer satisfaction.”
— Wayne W. Beaubien, CEO
LEWISVILLE, TX, UNITED STATES, February 28, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- E-DestinACCESS, Inc. (EDA), a leading innovator in meeting and event management technology, has unveiled the premiere solution for Meeting & Event Management - DestinDIY®. This cutting-edge solution enhances it’s already industry leading M&E platform, Destin NexGenMtgs currently used by Five Diamond resorts to manage and forecast financials for their meetings and events. Now, with integrated AI-driven enhancements, EDA is making the platform totally intuitive and user-friendly for managing successful meetings and events.

Redefining Hotel Event Management

DestinDIY® is built to empower hotels by positioning them as premier meeting and event-friendly properties. Unlike traditional solutions, DestinDIY® offers planners a comprehensive, no-cost toolset that eliminates friction in the booking and proposal process. This technology replaces the sales team's burden of the outdated Requests for Proposal (RFP) model with curated property-level fully costed catalogs that dynamically create and generate customized proposals, ensuring only qualified business inquiries reach hotels, streamlining sales efforts and accelerating high profit conversions.

Beyond Room Blocks: Unlocking New Revenue Streams

DestinDIY® extends beyond hotel room bookings, allowing properties to generate additional ancillary revenue through:
• Group Airfare: Simplified travel coordination for event attendees
• Tours & Attractions: Custom experiences that enhance guest stays
• Car Rentals: Seamless transportation options for event participants

With a single-entry system, DestinDIY® provides an end-to-end solution spanning Sales, Operations, and Financials including:
• Program itineraries and online attendee registration
• Point-of-Sale (POS) integration for all event components
• Revenue forecasting reports for strategic planning
• Automated scheduling for airport arrivals and departures
• Final invoicing capabilities for seamless reconciliation

As the only globally scalable system with built-in language and currency conversion, DestinDIY® enables hotels to compete on an international stage while simplifying event management for planners.

Wayne Beaubien, CEO of E-DestinACCESS and a veteran software architect in the incentive travel and Destination Management Company (DMC) industries, highlights the industry’s urgent need for innovation.

“The outdated RFP process frustrates both planners and sales teams, creating unnecessary delays and inefficiencies. DestinDIY® eliminates these bottlenecks, delivering a seamless, more profitable experience for hotels while enhancing customer satisfaction.”

With a rapid implementation timeline—hotels can be onboarded in as little as 10 business days; DestinDIY® is setting a new standard for hotel-driven event planning and revenue generation.

For more information, visit https://e-destinaccess.com or contact Anita Marie Beaubien, President at anita@e-destinaccess.com

Anita Marie Beaubien
e-destinACCESS, INC.
anita@e-destinaccess.com
