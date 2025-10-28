Incisive Software and AuditorsDesk Form Partnership to Embed Advanced Spreadsheet Integrity into Audit Workflows

Shasahank Bharthuar, Manu Dwivedi and Jack Smith (left to right)

Integration of Xcellerator™ Technology Promises Enhanced Error Detection, Validation, and Compliance for Auditors Worldwide

CAMPBELL, CA, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Incisive Software Corporation, a global leader in spreadsheet and end-user computing risk management solutions, today announced a strategic partnership with AuditorsDesk, a leading provider of cloud-based audit management and collaboration software. Under the agreement, Incisive’s award-winning spreadsheet integrity technology, Xcellerator, will be seamlessly integrated into the AuditorsDesk platform, empowering AuditorsDesk customers with advanced spreadsheet integrity controls, AI-assisted risk detection, validation, and accuracy assurance directly within their audit workflows.This collaboration marks a major milestone in improving confidence, control, and trust in financial data amid the growing complexities of modern auditing. Spreadsheets remain a cornerstone of financial reporting and audit processes, yet they pose significant risks in undetected errors, inconsistencies, and compliance vulnerabilities that undermine integrity. By embedding Incisive’s robust error detection and compliance capabilities into the heart of AuditorsDesk’s cloud-based suite, audit teams can seamlessly identify inconsistencies, improve quality, and ensure data-driven decisions are built on accurate, validated information.This partnership leverages Incisive's expertise in spreadsheet integrity, operational, and model risk management. Incisive’s Xcellerator, recognized with awards such as the InsuranceERM Operational Risk Solution of the Year, applies intelligent algorithms and analysis to automatically find critical errors, provide real-time visibility into spreadsheet dependencies, and mitigate risks that manual reviews often overlook.AuditorsDesk has revolutionized audit efficiency through cloud-based enterprise tools for streamlining audit planning, execution, and reporting. Combined with Incisive’s Xcellerator technology, AuditorsDesk delivers a solution aligned with its mission to modernize auditing. Users will gain proactive safeguards against common pitfalls such as formula errors, enabling faster cycle times and higher-quality outcomes through intelligent automation and continuous validation.The integration enhances core functionalities and opens new avenues for innovation. AuditorsDesk customers will employ Xcellerator's advanced analytics to ensure compliance in dynamic environments. This forward-looking approach positions the combined solution as a comprehensive ecosystem for audit professionals, fostering greater transparency and accountability in financial reporting.“Spreadsheet integrity is essential to trust in every audit and financial model,” said Jack Smith, CEO of Incisive Software. “Our partnership with AuditorsDesk expands that trust across the audit ecosystem by making Xcellerator’s power accessible directly through the tools professionals already rely on. Together, we’re helping organizations eliminate spreadsheet data risk, strengthen internal controls, and deliver higher-quality audits faster and with greater confidence.”Manu Dwivedi, CEO of AuditorsDesk, added, “AuditorsDesk was founded to modernize the audit process through intelligent automation and collaboration. Integrating Incisive’s Xcellerator technology enables us to take that vision further by giving our users built-in spreadsheet assurance and error detection that elevates the accuracy and credibility of every engagement. We’re thrilled to partner with Incisive to deliver unmatched reliability and transparency to our customers, empowering auditors to navigate complex regulations with ease.”Looking ahead, the partnership signals a broader trend toward embedded risk management in cloud-based platforms, where seamless integrations drive operational resilience. As regulatory scrutiny intensifies, tools that automate compliance without disrupting workflows are indispensable.The integrated solution will be available to all AuditorsDesk customers starting in Q1 2026, with early access through a pilot program for select partners in Q4 2025, providing firms with an end-to-end audit management environment where spreadsheet integrity and compliance validation are automated and continuous. Interested organizations can learn more by contacting the respective sales teams.About Incisive Software CorporationIncisive Software Corporation is a leader in spreadsheet integrity and operational risk management solutions. Flagship products, including Concourse and Xcellerator, empower financial institutions, insurers, and enterprises to automate controls, ensure compliance, and mitigate risks in end-user computing environments. Headquartered in Campbell, California, Incisive serves companies globally, driving confidence in data-driven decision-making. For more information, visit www.incisive.com About AuditorsDeskAuditorsDesk is a leading cloud-based audit management platform, designed to streamline audit planning, execution, and reporting for accounting professionals and firms through automation and collaboration. With a focus on user-friendly tools, real-time collaboration, and compliance with global standards, AuditorsDesk empowers auditors to work smarter in a digital-first world. Based in New Delhi, AuditorsDesk serves a growing network of enterprises. For more information, visit www.auditorsdesk.com.

