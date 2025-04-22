Incisive Software Partners with Colorado Society of CPAs to eliminate Excel Spreadsheet Errors

Incisive Software is proud to partner with the Colorado Society of CPA's

CAMPBELL, CA, CA, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Incisive Software, a leader in spreadsheet intelligence, is proud to announce a partnership with the Colorado Society of CPAs (COCPA). This collaboration will provide COCPA members with access to Incisive’s cutting-edge Spreadsheet Intelligence Software, Xcellerator, which is designed to improve accuracy of Excel spreadsheets.Incisive Software and COCPA are committed to advancing the capabilities of CPAs. They realize that for CPAs, precision and reliability are non-negotiable—every formula, every calculation must be perfect. Utilizing Xcellerator, COCPA members can automatically find errors in spreadsheets, empowering them to make accurate and informed decisions for their clients."This collaboration represents a significant opportunity for COCPA member CPAs to enhance their reputation by always providing error free results. These member CPAs are now adding stringent Quality Control to their work which notifies them of any mistakes in spreadsheets, assuring total confidence in the accuracy of their workbooks." said Jack Smith, CEO of Incisive Software.The Colorado Society of CPAs, a respected association representing professionals in the accounting and finance sectors, has a long-standing commitment to helping its members improve their technical skills and stay ahead of industry trends. With Xcellerator, COCPA members benefit from powerful software that verifies accuracy and saves them time."We are excited to partner with Incisive Software to elevate the reputation of our members and enhance the quality of their work," said Derrol Moorhead, Director, Member and Business Development at the Colorado Society of CPAs. "Since 1904, the COCPA has been dedicated to equipping and empowering CPAs and finance professionals in Colorado and we hope that this collaboration moves us closer to this goal."As part of this partnership, COCPA members will receive Xcellerator at a discounted rate.For more information about Incisive Software and its industry-leading spreadsheet intelligence solutions, visit https://incisive.com/ . To learn more about the Colorado Society of CPAs and how membership can support your accounting career, visit https://cocpa.org About Incisive SoftwareIncisive Software is a leading technology firm that specializes in developing intelligent data solutions for professionals who rely on Excel spreadsheets for data analysis. The company’s innovative tools transform how users interact with complex financial data, enabling smarter decision-making, reduced errors, and more efficient workflows.About the Colorado Society of CPAsThe Colorado Society of CPAs is a professional association dedicated to supporting accounting and financial professionals across Colorado. COCPA advocates for high standards in the profession, providing members with networking, continuing education, and advocacy opportunities, and promoting excellence and ethical practices in the accounting industry.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.