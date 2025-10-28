ACCLAIMED FILMMAKER JOHN TURTURRO TO DIRECT NEW DOCUMENTARY JOE TORRE

Torre (wt), 2025, Photo By Kendall Marianaccci

Turturro Partners with MLB Studios, BD4, Motto Pictures and The Torre Family Chronicling Torre’s Iconic Life and Transcendent World Series-Winning Career

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Acclaimed filmmaker and New York native John Turturro will direct Joe Torre (working title), a new feature documentary produced by Motto Pictures on the iconic National Baseball Hall of Fame inductee, it was announced today by MLB Studios, Major League Baseball’s Emmy Award-winning production label and BD4, Banijay America’s sports and documentary label.In a lifetime filled with significant contributions to the national pastime, the film will chart the extraordinary career of the four-time New York Yankees World Series champion manager, nine-time All-Star player, and National League Most Valuable Player Award winner. Torre remains the only person in Major League Baseball history to record 2,000 hits as a player and 2,000 wins as a manager. Produced with Motto Pictures, the production of the film is currently underway.“Joe Torre’s lifelong journey to the World Series is full of ups and downs, twists and turns, through a changing landscape and turbulent times. There’s something deeply human about Joe Torre’s quiet strength,” said John Turturro. “In a time when men in sports hid their emotions behind toughness, Joe defied convention. His strength comes from compassion, his victories from understanding people. His journey from nervous child with an abusive father to an outstanding professional baseball player who was the MVP in 1971, and as a manager who was fired three times before taking the helm as the Yankees manager. After 4,272 games as a player and manager who never made the World Series, he took his first victory lap around Yankee Stadium in a thrilling World Series win against Atlanta.""It's hard to imagine that a nervous Brooklyn kid who had low self-esteem could go on a journey like mine across more than 60 years,” said Joe Torre. I once didn't think I was going anywhere. But baseball gave me a place to hide - and ultimately the opportunity to find things in myself that I never knew were there. I am grateful that John Turturro, who witnessed the hometown dream I've been fortunate enough to live, is joining me to look back and tell the story in a personal way."The documentary offers an intimate look at Torre’s journey from his Brooklyn upbringing to becoming one of baseball’s great players and respected leaders. Through new, raw, and personal interviews with Torre, exclusive interviews with consequential figures in his life, archival footage from MLB’s vast library, and original storytelling, it examines how personal challenges, and family shaped his leadership style, built on empathy, humility, and quiet strength. In 12 seasons as manager of the Yankees, Torre guided the club to the Postseason every year, including six World Series appearances and four World Championships.Motto Pictures’ Christopher Clements and Julie Goldman produce, with executive producers including Nick Trotta from MLB Studios, Dan Silver, Ryan Harrington from BD4, and Ken Scherer, who developed the project with the Torre family. Andrea Torre serves as co-executive producer.“As an All-Star player and World Series-winning manager, Joe Torre’s career shows resilience, integrity, and leadership on and off the field,” said Noah Garden, MLB Deputy Commissioner, Business & Media. “We’re thrilled and humbled by the opportunity to help share Joe’s incredible life story and showcase his indelible impact on our game.”“When you’re making an historic documentary, the effort is about more than merely illustrating what happened,” said Motto Pictures’ Julie Goldman with producing partner Christopher Clements adding: “In the case of someone as unique as Joe, understanding ‘why’ it happened in the way it did is critically essential to fully appreciate the extraordinary history that is Joe Torre’s life.”"As a New Yorker and Yankees fan, I am proud that BD4 is the studio behind this doc,” said Dan Silver, CEO, BD4. “The attributes that defined Joe’s teams are some of the qualities that inspired me to name my company after the three subway lines that lead to Yankee Stadium. To now be telling Joe’s story, with another proud New Yorker like John Turturro directing, and my longtime friends at Major League Baseball, feels both deeply personal and a true honor.”"It's such a privilege to be part of telling my dad's story. He's lived an incredible life, and the chance to share his path, both personally and professionally, is very meaningful to me,” added Andrea Torre, Co-Executive Producer.JOHN TURTURRO (Actor, Director, Writer, Producer) In a career spanning more than 35 years, John Turturro has worked with a number of acclaimed filmmakers, appearing in Spike Lee's Do the Right Thing and Jungle Fever, Martin Scorsese’s The Color of Money, Robert Redford’s Quiz Show, Francesco Rosi’s La Tregua, Robert De Niro’s The Good Shepherd, Tom DiCillo’s Box of Moonlight and Nanni Moretti’s Mia Madre. He also starred in the Adam Sandler comedies Mr. Deeds and Anger Management and appeared in three of Michael Bay’s blockbuster Transformer films, as the eccentric Agent Simmons.Turturro received the Camera D’Or Award at the Cannes Film Festival for Mac, his directorial debut. His other films as writer and director include Illuminata, Romance & Cigarettes, Passione, and Fading Gigolo.

