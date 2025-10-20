NCYC PRESENTS POPE LEO LIVE: AN HISTORIC, FIRST-EVER DIGITAL ENCOUNTER BETWEEN YOUNG PEOPLE AND THE HOLY FATHER

Thousands of young people at the National Catholic Youth Conference Young people process into the stadium with a statue of Mary NCYC 2025 Logo

NCYC presents a first-ever live digital encounter between Pope Leo XIV and young people from across the United States on Friday, Nov. 21, 2025, at 10:15 am ET.

We are humbled and thrilled to welcome the Holy Father to NCYC. Pope Leo XIV is meeting young people in the digital age where they are - online.” — Christina Lamas, Executive Director of NFCYM

INDIANAPOLIS, IN, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The National Federation for Catholic Youth Ministry (NFCYM) is honored that His Holiness Pope Leo XIV will join the National Catholic Youth Conference (NCYC) for a historic, first-ever live digital encounter with young people from across the United States that will be simulcast to the world on Friday, November 21, 2025, at 10:15 am ET | 7:15 am PTThis groundbreaking 45-minute dialogue, Pope Leo Live: A Call to Unity and Peace, will connect the Holy Father directly with more than 15,000 Catholic young people, ages 14–18, and those who accompanied them, who will be gathered in Indianapolis and through EWTN’s linear and digital coverage - across the U.S. and around the world. In this unprecedented moment, select young people will engage in direct conversation with Pope Leo XIV, sharing their voices, experiences, and hopes with the leader of the Universal Church.“We are humbled and thrilled to welcome the Holy Father to NCYC,” said Christina Lamas, Executive Director of NFCYM. “Pope Leo XIV is meeting young people in the digital age, online – and his presence at NCYC is a profound reminder that young people are seen, heard, and loved by the Church. This historic encounter shows that the Catholic Church is alive and on fire in the United States, growing through the voices and witness of young people.”“Pope Leo Live is more than an encounter – it is a call to unity and peace,” said Most Reverend Nelson J. Pérez, Archbishop of Philadelphia and Episcopal Advisor to NFCYM. “At a time when young people carry fears about the current and future state of the world – from violence and isolation to uncertainty in the Church and in the world – Pope Leo XIV comes as a shepherd of healing and hope. His decision to engage directly with Catholic youth is a sign of his closeness to them, affirming what his predecessor Pope Francis said: young people are not just the future, they are the ‘now of God.’”“EWTN is honored to bring this historic encounter between Pope Leo XIV and young people to audiences around the world,” said Montse Alvarado, COO and President of EWTN News. “This moment exemplifies the power of faith to connect generations, and we are thrilled to share the voices, hopes, and questions of Catholic youth with the Universal Church and beyond.”The press is invited to attend and cover this historic moment. The encounter will also be broadcast live by EWTN, in its first-ever media partnership with NCYC. EWTN is the exclusive multi-cast provider of this historic event providing streams on linear, streaming, and social media platforms.2025 NCYC will bring together thousands of young people, ministry leaders, clergy, and volunteers in Indianapolis for three days of prayer, formation, service, and community. The Holy Father’s participation will bring an inspiring, deeply personal, and spiritual dimension to an already transformative experience.Event Details:What: Pope Leo Live: A Call to Unity and Peace — Digital Encounter with Pope Leo XIV at 2025 NCYCWhen: Friday, November 21st, 2025, at 10:15 am ETWhere: Indianapolis, IN (with livestream via EWTN)For more information on this historic event or to request media credentials for the event, please contact:Honor & Gold PRKate Milligankatemilliganpr@gmail.comKate Monaghan Connollykate@honorandgold.comABOUT About NFCYM : The National Federation for Catholic Youth Ministry (NFCYM) is a nationally recognized leadership alliance that supports and strengthens those who accompany young people as they encounter and follow Jesus Christ.Website: https://nfcym.org/ About NCYC : The National Catholic Youth Conference (NCYC), sponsored by NFCYM, has gathered young people from across the country since 1983 for prayer, formation, and celebration of faith.Website: https://ncyc.us/ About EWTN: Founded in 1981, EWTN is the largest Catholic media network in the world, reaching over 435 million television households in more than 160 countries and territories through TV, radio, digital platforms, and publishing.Website: https://www.ewtn.com/

