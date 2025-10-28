Top Military Defense Lawyers UCMJ Experts Michael Waddington Florida Criminal Defense Lawyer González & Waddington - Court Martial Lawyers - Military Defense Lawyers

Attorney Michael Waddington to speak at NACDL's 2025 Defending Sexual Assault Cases Seminar on "Why Would They Lie?"—a guide to exposing false allegations.

Confronting and exposing lies isn't about theatrics—it's about strategy. Every case demands its own tactical blueprint, from mapping motives to dissecting contradictions." — Michael Waddington, Esq.

WESTON, FL, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Renowned criminal defense attorney and author Michael Waddington, partner at Gonzalez & Waddington, Attorneys at Law , will present his groundbreaking lecture, “Why Would They Lie? A Practical Guide to Understanding and Exposing Dishonesty in Sexual Assault Cases,” at the National Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers (NACDL) 2025 Defending Sexual Assault Cases Seminar. The conference will take place at the Sahara Las Vegas Hotel, Las Vegas, NV, on November 12-14, 2025, and brings together the nation’s foremost experts in criminal and sex crime defense.About the Presentation: “Why Would They Lie?”In nearly every sexual assault trial, jurors ask the same pivotal question: “Why would they lie?” Waddington’s presentation, based on his acclaimed paper of the same title, provides defense attorneys with a structured, evidence-based approach to addressing this question in court. Drawing on psychological research, trial strategy, and decades of courtroom experience, Waddington explores the many reasons people make false, exaggerated, or mistaken accusations—from revenge and self-preservation to emotional distortion, personality-driven deception, and cultural reinforcement.The lecture gives trial lawyers practical tools to help jurors separate emotion from accuracy and morality from reliability, arming them with principled frameworks for reasonable doubt. Waddington’s methods emphasize professionalism, ethics, and persuasion while equipping defense counsel to handle sensitive and high-stakes cases effectively.About Michael WaddingtonMichael Waddington is one of America’s leading military and civilian sex crime defense lawyers and a nationally recognized expert on cross-examination and impeachment in sexual assault trials. A former U.S. Army JAG attorney, Waddington has successfully defended service members and civilians in some of the most complex court-martial and federal sex crime cases worldwide.He is the author of multiple trial-advocacy books, including The Art of Trial Warfare: Winning in Court Using Sun Tzu’s The Art of War and Pattern Cross-Examination for Sexual Assault Cases. His forthcoming treatise, Kick-Ass Impeachment: The Trial Lawyer’s Guide to Exposing Lies and Bias, continues his legacy of training lawyers to uncover deception and win credibility battles in court.Waddington regularly lectures at national legal conferences on topics such as cross-examination psychology, memory reliability, false allegations, and defending military and civilian sexual assault cases. His defense work and teaching have made him a sought-after figure in the national criminal defense community.About the NACDL ConferenceThe NACDL’s 2025 Defending Sexual Assault Cases Seminar is the premier continuing legal education event for criminal defense attorneys focusing on sexual assault litigation. Hosted by the National Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers, the conference features nationally respected experts in forensics, psychology, and trial strategy. The event provides advanced training on defending complex and emotionally charged sex crime cases, highlighting innovative approaches to cross-examination, jury selection, and forensic analysis.Event Information• Event: 2025 Defending Sexual Assault Cases Training Seminar• Presenter: Michael Waddington, Esq. • Topic: Why Would They Lie?• Date: November 12-14, 2025• Location: Sahara Las Vegas Hotel, Las Vegas, NV• Website: https://www.nacdl.org/Event/2025-Defending-Sexual-Assault-Cases-Seminar Media ContactGonzalez & Waddington, Attorneys at LawWebsite: https://ucmjdefense.com Phone: 1-800-921-8607Email: msw@ucmjdefense.com

