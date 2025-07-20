Renowned Military Defense Lawyer Michael Waddington Releases New Edition of Acclaimed Book “The Art of Trial Warfare”

The Art of Trial Warfare: Applying Sun Tzu’s The Art of War to Modern Litigation The Art of Trial Warfare: Applying Sun Tzu’s The Art of War to Litigation Top Military Defense Lawyers UCMJ Experts

Michael Waddington’s new book, The Art of Trial Warfare, blends Sun Tzu’s strategy with modern trial tactics to help lawyers win in the courtroom.

Trials are modern warfare. This book teaches lawyers how to fight smart—using strategy, deception, and timing to win battles in the courtroom without wasting firepower.” — Michael Waddignton, Military Defense Lawyer

WESTON, FL, UNITED STATES, July 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Michael Waddington , one of the world’s most respected military and criminal defense lawyers, announces the release of the second edition of his critically acclaimed book, The Art of Trial Warfare: Winning at Trial Using Sun Tzu’s The Art of War. This updated and expanded edition continues to revolutionize the way trial lawyers think about litigation by blending ancient military strategy with modern courtroom tactics.In The Art of Trial Warfare, Waddington distills the wisdom of Sun Tzu’s The Art of War into a highly practical, battle-tested approach to litigation. With decades of high-stakes courtroom experience, he translates the principles of deception, timing, intelligence, and maneuverability into actionable strategies for trial lawyers.“Trial is war. The courtroom is the battlefield. Lawyers who fight with strategy, not brute force, win more often—and with less damage,” says Waddington. “This book teaches you how to think like a general and dominate like a warrior.”A Tactical Guide for Lawyers Who Want to WinWhether you are a civil litigator or a criminal defense attorney, The Art of Trial Warfare offers a new mindset for trial success. This edition features new case examples, updated strategies, and deeper analysis drawn from Waddington’s latest courtroom victories.Each chapter is based on a teaching from Sun Tzu and reshaped for the realities of modern litigation. Topics range from pretrial reconnaissance to striking at your opponent’s weakest points during cross-examination.Key Chapters Include:• Chapter 5: Energy – Building and Focusing Momentum in CourtLearn how to create, harness, and sustain momentum throughout a trial. Waddington compares courtroom energy to a drawn crossbow—requiring control, tension, and precision release.• Chapter 7: Weak Points and Strong – Targeting VulnerabilitiesMaster the art of finding and exploiting an opponent’s inconsistencies, credibility issues, and strategic blind spots to gain control over the narrative.• Chapter 9: Engagement – Choosing When and How to FightDiscover when to press forward and when to withdraw. This chapter teaches how to control tempo and maintain leverage throughout trial.Who Should Read This Book?This book is essential reading for:• Criminal defense attorneys who handle jury trials• Military lawyers navigating complex UCMJ trials and investigations• Civil litigators involved in high-stakes litigation• Law students looking to build trial strategy skills• Judges, professors, and anyone interested in the intersection of military theory and lawThis second edition builds on the legacy of the original release by expanding the psychological and tactical depth of each concept. The goal is to help lawyers outthink, outmaneuver, and outlast their adversaries—regardless of what’s thrown at them in court.About the Author: Michael WaddingtonMichael Waddington is a former Army JAG officer and a globally recognized criminal defense lawyer. He is a founding partner of Gonzalez & Waddington, Attorneys at Law, a premier military defense law firm that represents service members facing courts-martial, investigations, and administrative actions in the Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard.Waddington has tried or defended military cases in more than a dozen countries and has represented clients from over 30 nations. His cases have been featured in major media outlets including 60 Minutes, CNN, The New York Times, ABC Nightline, The Rolling Stone, and Time Magazine.He has built a reputation as one of the most effective and creative military defense lawyers in the world, specializing in defending serious felony-level cases, often involving allegations of sexual assault, war crimes, and violent misconduct.Areas of ExpertiseMichael Waddington’s legal expertise spans multiple disciplines, including:• Prominent Military Criminal Defense LawyerDefending service members under the UCMJ in high-profile courts-martial worldwide.• Sexual Assault DefenseNationally recognized authority on defending military sexual assault allegations using forensic psychology, digital evidence, and cross-examination.• Trial Strategy & AdvocacyKnown for bold and adaptive strategies that blend psychological warfare with courtroom precision.• Cross-Examination TechniquesAuthor of multiple books on pattern cross-examination, impeachment, and witness control.• International Military LawRepresented U.S. military personnel in Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and throughout the United States.• Legal Education & TrainingFrequent speaker, teacher, and trial consultant for military and civilian attorneys.Additional Works by Michael WaddingtonIn addition to The Art of Trial Warfare, Waddington is the author of several leading legal books used by defense lawyers and law schools nationwide, including:• Pattern Cross-Examination Questions for Sexual Assault Cases• Kick-Ass Impeachment (forthcoming)• Pattern Cross-Examination Questions for DNA & Biological Evidence• Pattern Cross-Examination for Expert Witnesses• Exposing Toxic Manipulators: How to Dominate Narcissists, Borderlines, & Sociopaths in Court• UCMJ Survival Guide: The Complete Military Justice Manual for Service Members & Families• The Art of Trial Warfare: Winning at Trial Using Sun Tzu’s The Art of WarHis books are widely used by JAG officers, criminal defense lawyers, and bar associations for training and trial preparation.AvailabilityThe Art of Trial Warfare: Winning at Trial Using Sun Tzu’s The Art of War (Second Edition) is now available on Amazon in paperback and Kindle formats.Link: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0DJDGH1KD Media ContactGonzalez & Waddington, Attorneys at Law📍 Global Military Defense – Serving U.S. service members worldwide📞 1-800-921-8607📧 press@ucmjdefense.comMichael Waddington is available for interviews, legal commentary, trial strategy consultations, and media appearances. To schedule an interview or speaking engagement, please contact the media desk at the email above.For lawyers who want to prepare like warriors, fight like generals, and win like legends—The Art of Trial Warfare is your strategic battlefield manual.Grab your copy today and transform your approach to trial

González & Waddington - Court Martial Lawyers - Military Defense Lawyers

