Renowned Military Defense Lawyer Michael Waddington Releases New Edition of Acclaimed Book “The Art of Trial Warfare”
Michael Waddington’s new book, The Art of Trial Warfare, blends Sun Tzu’s strategy with modern trial tactics to help lawyers win in the courtroom.
In The Art of Trial Warfare, Waddington distills the wisdom of Sun Tzu’s The Art of War into a highly practical, battle-tested approach to litigation. With decades of high-stakes courtroom experience, he translates the principles of deception, timing, intelligence, and maneuverability into actionable strategies for trial lawyers.
“Trial is war. The courtroom is the battlefield. Lawyers who fight with strategy, not brute force, win more often—and with less damage,” says Waddington. “This book teaches you how to think like a general and dominate like a warrior.”
A Tactical Guide for Lawyers Who Want to Win
Whether you are a civil litigator or a criminal defense attorney, The Art of Trial Warfare offers a new mindset for trial success. This edition features new case examples, updated strategies, and deeper analysis drawn from Waddington’s latest courtroom victories.
Each chapter is based on a teaching from Sun Tzu and reshaped for the realities of modern litigation. Topics range from pretrial reconnaissance to striking at your opponent’s weakest points during cross-examination.
Key Chapters Include:
• Chapter 5: Energy – Building and Focusing Momentum in Court
Learn how to create, harness, and sustain momentum throughout a trial. Waddington compares courtroom energy to a drawn crossbow—requiring control, tension, and precision release.
• Chapter 7: Weak Points and Strong – Targeting Vulnerabilities
Master the art of finding and exploiting an opponent’s inconsistencies, credibility issues, and strategic blind spots to gain control over the narrative.
• Chapter 9: Engagement – Choosing When and How to Fight
Discover when to press forward and when to withdraw. This chapter teaches how to control tempo and maintain leverage throughout trial.
Who Should Read This Book?
This book is essential reading for:
• Criminal defense attorneys who handle jury trials
• Military lawyers navigating complex UCMJ trials and investigations
• Civil litigators involved in high-stakes litigation
• Law students looking to build trial strategy skills
• Judges, professors, and anyone interested in the intersection of military theory and law
This second edition builds on the legacy of the original release by expanding the psychological and tactical depth of each concept. The goal is to help lawyers outthink, outmaneuver, and outlast their adversaries—regardless of what’s thrown at them in court.
About the Author: Michael Waddington
Michael Waddington is a former Army JAG officer and a globally recognized criminal defense lawyer. He is a founding partner of Gonzalez & Waddington, Attorneys at Law, a premier military defense law firm that represents service members facing courts-martial, investigations, and administrative actions in the Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard.
Waddington has tried or defended military cases in more than a dozen countries and has represented clients from over 30 nations. His cases have been featured in major media outlets including 60 Minutes, CNN, The New York Times, ABC Nightline, The Rolling Stone, and Time Magazine.
He has built a reputation as one of the most effective and creative military defense lawyers in the world, specializing in defending serious felony-level cases, often involving allegations of sexual assault, war crimes, and violent misconduct.
Areas of Expertise
Michael Waddington’s legal expertise spans multiple disciplines, including:
• Prominent Military Criminal Defense Lawyer
Defending service members under the UCMJ in high-profile courts-martial worldwide.
• Sexual Assault Defense
Nationally recognized authority on defending military sexual assault allegations using forensic psychology, digital evidence, and cross-examination.
• Trial Strategy & Advocacy
Known for bold and adaptive strategies that blend psychological warfare with courtroom precision.
• Cross-Examination Techniques
Author of multiple books on pattern cross-examination, impeachment, and witness control.
• International Military Law
Represented U.S. military personnel in Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and throughout the United States.
• Legal Education & Training
Frequent speaker, teacher, and trial consultant for military and civilian attorneys.
Additional Works by Michael Waddington
In addition to The Art of Trial Warfare, Waddington is the author of several leading legal books used by defense lawyers and law schools nationwide, including:
• Pattern Cross-Examination Questions for Sexual Assault Cases
• Kick-Ass Impeachment (forthcoming)
• Pattern Cross-Examination Questions for DNA & Biological Evidence
• Pattern Cross-Examination for Expert Witnesses
• Exposing Toxic Manipulators: How to Dominate Narcissists, Borderlines, & Sociopaths in Court
• UCMJ Survival Guide: The Complete Military Justice Manual for Service Members & Families
• The Art of Trial Warfare: Winning at Trial Using Sun Tzu’s The Art of War
His books are widely used by JAG officers, criminal defense lawyers, and bar associations for training and trial preparation.
Availability
The Art of Trial Warfare: Winning at Trial Using Sun Tzu’s The Art of War (Second Edition) is now available on Amazon in paperback and Kindle formats.
Link: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0DJDGH1KD
Media Contact
Gonzalez & Waddington, Attorneys at Law
📍 Global Military Defense – Serving U.S. service members worldwide
📞 1-800-921-8607
🌐 https://ucmjdefense.com
📧 press@ucmjdefense.com
Michael Waddington is available for interviews, legal commentary, trial strategy consultations, and media appearances. To schedule an interview or speaking engagement, please contact the media desk at the email above.
For lawyers who want to prepare like warriors, fight like generals, and win like legends—The Art of Trial Warfare is your strategic battlefield manual.
Grab your copy today and transform your approach to trial
González & Waddington, LLC
GW
+1 800-921-8607
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Instagram
Facebook
YouTube
Other
González & Waddington - Court Martial Lawyers - Military Defense Lawyers
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.