Commerce Announces First-Ever Community Marketing Partnership Program Awards

Today, the Oklahoma Department of Commerce announced the first-ever awards for the Oklahoma Community Marketing Partnership Program. The program is designed to leverage state dollars with local investment to market communities and key economic development assets across the state.

“We must intentionally invest in strong relationships across Oklahoma with community partners to ensure we understand the assets, resources and desires communities have for growth,” said Heather Turner, Commerce Deputy CEO and Executive Director of CORE. “This new program allows us to empower communities and walk alongside them as they tell their story and highlight why a potential company should partner with them to start or grow their business.”

The program provides matching funds to support marketing efforts that attract jobs and investment from outside the state. Altogether, 42 projects were awarded nearly $750,000, supporting more than $2 million in local economic development marketing efforts.

“The Oklahoma Community Marketing Partnership Program elevates our region’s voice—helping us attract new projects, grow quality jobs, and strengthen our communities,” said Marcie Mack, Executive Director of the Enid Regional Development Alliance. “It’s a collaborative investment that turns our momentum into measurable results for the region.”

Approved projects represent 32 different communities across Oklahoma. This includes Sayre, where the community is receiving $5,000 to help create a new economic development website. The funds will also go toward promoting an existing industrial property and the town’s industrial park.

“All of us with the City of Sayre are so excited and proud to receive funding from the Oklahoma Community Marketing Partnership Program,” said Ted Lawson, Sayre City Manager. “With a $5,000 match from the Department of Commerce, we are now able to jumpstart our grassroots efforts to create an Economic Development Team & Plan, build a website and professionally identify and market our most valuable assets. Thank you, Oklahoma Commerce-a true supporter of rural Oklahoma towns!”

Project award winners include: