Commerce Announces First-Ever Community Marketing Partnership Program Awards
Today, the Oklahoma Department of Commerce announced the first-ever awards for the Oklahoma Community Marketing Partnership Program. The program is designed to leverage state dollars with local investment to market communities and key economic development assets across the state.
“We must intentionally invest in strong relationships across Oklahoma with community partners to ensure we understand the assets, resources and desires communities have for growth,” said Heather Turner, Commerce Deputy CEO and Executive Director of CORE. “This new program allows us to empower communities and walk alongside them as they tell their story and highlight why a potential company should partner with them to start or grow their business.”
The program provides matching funds to support marketing efforts that attract jobs and investment from outside the state. Altogether, 42 projects were awarded nearly $750,000, supporting more than $2 million in local economic development marketing efforts.
“The Oklahoma Community Marketing Partnership Program elevates our region’s voice—helping us attract new projects, grow quality jobs, and strengthen our communities,” said Marcie Mack, Executive Director of the Enid Regional Development Alliance. “It’s a collaborative investment that turns our momentum into measurable results for the region.”
Approved projects represent 32 different communities across Oklahoma. This includes Sayre, where the community is receiving $5,000 to help create a new economic development website. The funds will also go toward promoting an existing industrial property and the town’s industrial park.
“All of us with the City of Sayre are so excited and proud to receive funding from the Oklahoma Community Marketing Partnership Program,” said Ted Lawson, Sayre City Manager. “With a $5,000 match from the Department of Commerce, we are now able to jumpstart our grassroots efforts to create an Economic Development Team & Plan, build a website and professionally identify and market our most valuable assets. Thank you, Oklahoma Commerce-a true supporter of rural Oklahoma towns!”
Project award winners include:
- Alliance for Economic Development of Oklahoma City
- Ardmore Development Authority
- Bethany Economic Development Authority
- Broken Arrow Economic Development Corporation
- Central Oklahoma Economic Development District
- Chickasha Economic Development Council
- City of Blanchard
- City of Crescent
- City of Glenpool
- City of Guthrie
- City of Moore
- City of Muskogee
- City of Sayre
- City of Vinita
- City of Weatherford
- City of Wewoka
- Cleveland County Commissioners
- Cleveland County Economic Development Coalition
- Duncan Area Economic Development Foundation
- Edmond Economic Development Authority
- Enid Regional Development Alliance
- Gradient
- Greater Oklahoma City Chamber
- Grow Ada (Ada Jobs Foundation)
- Hugo Area Chamber
- Idabel Industrial Development Authority
- Lawton Economic Development Corporation
- Miami Area Economic Development Service, Inc.
- Muskogee City-County Port Authority
- Oklahoma City Airport Trust
- Oklahoma City Innovation District
- Ponca City Development Authority
- Pryor Economic Development Trust Authority
- Shawnee Forward
- Stillwater Chamber of Commerce
- Tahlequah Regional Development Authority
- Tulsa Airport Improvement Trust
- Tulsa Authority for Economic Opportunity (PartnerTulsa)
- Tulsa Ports
- Tulsa Regional Chamber
- Wagoner County
- Woodward County
