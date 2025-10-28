Durham School Services Donates Bus to Honduras Rotary Club for Essential Health Care Services Transportation

Donated bus being loaded to be transported to the port in Texas

LISLE, IL, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Durham School Services has donated a school bus to The Rotary Club of San Pedro Sula in Honduras. The rotary club will utilize the bus to transport health care volunteers and medical supplies to some of the most remote areas of Honduras to provide much needed health care services.The Rotary Club of San Pedro Sula currently sponsors medical brigades of approximately twenty volunteers that travel every weekend to remote communities in Honduras to provide health care services and other medical support to Hondurans who have little to no access to those services. As a result of this bus donation, the rotary club will be able to provide reliable transportation for the medical brigades and their supplies to better support the local communities, as well as provide training to community members on proper hygiene, water, and sanitation practices.The bus donation to the Rotary Club of San Pedro Sula was made as part of Durham’s Partners Beyond the Bus community outreach program and was made possible through coordination with the Rotary Club of Naperville and the organization, Schools for the Children of the World, which has supported communities and schools in Honduras since 1997.“We can’t thank everyone at Durham School Services enough for donating this used bus to us to help meet this need,” said Chuck Newman, Rotary Club of Naperville Member and Co-founder of Schools for the Children of the World. “Countless people in these remote areas of Honduras will benefit from this donation. We are also grateful to the Rotary Club of San Pedro Sula that has arranged for the transportation of the bus from Washington to Texas and to Operadora Portuaria Centroamericana (OPC) for arranging for the shipping companies and port authorities that have agreed to ship the bus to a port in Honduras free of charge. It certainly does take a village.”“This is a very special bus donation in that we are able to extend our support overseas to those in need as well,” said Wayne Skinner, SVP of Fleet & Procurement, Durham School Services. “Our Company is proud of the positive impact this donation will make on the well-being of Honduran citizens and the support it will provide to the medical brigades in their very admirable efforts to aid those in need. Thanks to our team for their work throughout this donation process, as well as both rotary clubs and Schools for the Children of the World for their efforts in supporting the Honduran community and giving us this opportunity to provide a helping hand for such a great mission.”-END- About Durham School Services : As an industry-leading student transportation provider, Durham School Services and its sister brands, Stock Transportation and Petermann Bus, are dedicated to the safety of our students and People. Collectively, for more than 100 years, we have been committed to Excellence and upholding our mission of getting students to school safely, on time, and ready to learn. Through this mission and a grassroots approach to our operations, Durham School Services and its sister brands have earned recognition as a trusted transportation provider among our Customers and the Communities they serve.

