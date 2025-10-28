Governor Newsom predeploys firefighting resources Southern California ahead of dangerous fire weather

SACRAMENTO – With gusty, dry winds expected to develop in Southern California mid-week, Governor Gavin Newsom has directed the state’s first responders to take early, proactive steps to protect communities. In advance of the coming weather, the California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services (Cal OES) approved the predeployment of 129 personnel and resources to Los Angeles and Ventura counties ahead of critical fire weather driven by high winds, high heat, and low humidity.

This predeployment includes 10 fire engines, three water tenders, three helicopters, three hand crews, and three dispatchers with 107 support personnel. Additional engines and staff will be added based on local needs.

CAL FIRE also remains at peak staffing at all units within the impacted region and has full use of both state-owned air assets and exclusive use aircraft to rapidly attack any new fires that may start.

These efforts ensure that resources are ready to respond quickly, mitigating the potential impact of new fires and other critical incidents. This proactive approach has proven to be a critical component of California’s emergency response strategy, reducing response times and ensuring resources are available when they are needed most. The preposition program is in addition to California’s Fire and Rescue Mutual Aid System , which remains available for emergency response support throughout the state.

Weather Risks Increase with Winds

State responders are urging communities in Southern California to remain vigilant this week as a significant fire weather event, driven by hot temperatures and strong Santa Ana winds, increases wildfire risks throughout the region.

The National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Warning effective from 6 a.m. Tuesday, October 28, until 6 p.m. Wednesday, October 29, for the Western San Gabriel Mountains, Santa Susana Mountains, and Southeastern Ventura County Valleys due to gusty Santa Ana winds and very low humidity.​

Winds are forecast to reach 15–30 mph with gusts as high as 45 mph, while relative humidity may fall as low as 5–10% during the warning period.​

A heat advisory is also in effect from 10 a.m. Tuesday through 7 p.m. Wednesday for Los Angeles, Orange County, and the Inland Empire with temperatures expected to be 10–15 degrees above normal.

Visit weather.gov for up-to-date information about weather conditions in your community.

Stay Safe During Winds & Fire Weather

Residents are urged to stay vigilant during this fire and weather event. Californians are reminded to: