Governor Newsom announces appointments 10.29.2025

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today announced the following appointments:

Sascha Bittner, of San Francisco, has been appointed to the State Council on Developmental Disabilities. Bittner was Program Coordinator at Keys to Introducing Disability in Society (KIDS) Project from 1994 to 2007. She is a Commissioner on the Disability and Aging Services Commission, San Francisco, and Member of the National Council of Disability, In Home Support Services (IHSS) Public Authority Governing Board, San Francisco, Golden Gate Regional Center Self-Determination Local Advisory, Master Plan on Developmental Disabilities Committee, and National Steering Committee of Hand in Hand. Bittner earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Social Welfare from University of California, Berkeley. This position does not require Senate confirmation, and the compensation is $100 per diem. Bittner is a Democrat.

Melissa Fitch, of Santa Barbara, has been appointed to the State Council on Developmental Disabilities. Fitch has been Instructor at the Arc of California since 2025, Creator and Host of the “Raising Ryan” podcast since 2024, and Owner at Fitch Marketing & Design since 2001. She was Marketing and Development Manager at Alpha Resource Center from 2016 to 2017. Fitch was Marketing and Outside Sales Representative at Graphic Ink from 2014 to 2017. She was a Development Associate for the Special Olympics in the Santa Barbara Region from 2012 to 2013. Fitch is President and Founding Member of the Down Syndrome Association of Santa Barbara County and Member of Tri-Counties Regional Center Self Determination Advisory Committee, State Council on Developmental Disabilities Central Coast Regional Advisory Committee, and Inclusive College Alliance. She earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Illustration and Advertising from the Brooks Institute of Photography. This position does not require Senate confirmation, and the compensation is $100 per diem. Fitch is a Democrat.

Kim Levy Rothschild, of Gold River, has been appointed to the State Council on Developmental Disabilities. Rothschild has been Executive Director at California Association of Public Authorities for IHSS since 2022. She was Senior Director at Shaw Yoder Antwih Schmelzer & Lange from 2010 to 2021. Rothschild was Government Affairs Officer at San Mateo County Transit District from 2009 to 2010. She was a Sales Consultant at Novartis Pharmaceuticals from 2005 to 2009. Rothschild was an Area Director at American Israel Public Affairs Committee from 2003 to 2005. She was Chief of Staff and Legislative Director at the California State Assembly from 1996 to 2002. Rothschild is a member of the American Society for Association Executives. She earned a Master of Public Administration degree in Intergovernmental Management from University of Southern California and a Bachelor of Arts degree in Spanish from University of California, Davis. This position does not require Senate confirmation, and the compensation is $100 per diem. Rothschild is registered without party preference.

Azucena Garcia, of San Diego, has been appointed to the State Council on Developmental Disabilities. Garcia has been Senior Strategist for Worker Advocacy and Legal Partnerships at Worksafe since 2025, and Creator and Host of Parálisis Cerebral Respuestas Podcast since 2023. She was Project Coordinator at The Arc of California from 2024 to 2025. Garcia was Communications Coordinator at SEIU California State Council from 2021 to 2023. She was Communications Specialist at The Center for Policy Initiatives from 2020 to 2021. Garcia is a Member of the American Academy for Cerebral Palsy and Developmental Medicine and California Policy Center for Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities. She earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Communications from University of California, San Diego. This position does not require Senate confirmation, and the compensation is $100 per diem. Garcia is a Democrat.

Michelle Padilla, of Sacramento, has been appointed to the State Council on Developmental Disabilities. Padilla has been an Office Technician at the California Department of Conservation since 2021. She earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Human Services from California State University, Dominguez Hills. This position does not require Senate confirmation, and the compensation is $100 per diem. Padilla is a Democrat.

Eric Aguilar, of Fontana, has been appointed to the State Council on Developmental Disabilities. Aguilar has been a Member, Instructor, and Program Manager at the Redlands Community Emergency Response Team since 2013. He was a Citizen Volunteer Patrol for Redlands Police Department from 2010 to 2025. Aguilar is a Flotilla Staff Officer Member Trainer for the United States Coast Auxiliary. This position does not require Senate confirmation, and the compensation is $100 per diem. Aguilar is a Democrat.

Michael Moodian, of Rancho Mission Viejo, has been appointed to the Commission on Peace Officer Standards and Training. Moodian has been a Lecturer at Chapman University since 2008. Moodian earned a Doctor of Education degree in Organizational Leadership from Pepperdine University and a Master of Arts degree in Communications from California State University, Fullerton. This position requires Senate confirmation and there is no compensation. Moodian is a Democrat.

Charles Duggan, of Redlands, has been appointed to the Commission on Peace Officer Standards and Training. Duggan has been City Manager at the City of Redlands since 2020. He was Administrative Services Director and Treasurer at Marin Municipal Water District from 2017 to 2020. Duggan was the City Manager for the City of Auburn from 2006 to 2017. He earned a Master of Business Administration degree and a Bachelor of Arts degree in Applied Physics from Auburn University. This position requires Senate confirmation and there is no compensation. Duggan is registered without party preference.

Tina Nieto, of Monterey, has been reappointed to the Commission on Peace Officer Standards and Training, where she has served since 2021. Nieto has been the Sheriff-Coroner at the Monterey County Sheriff’s Office since 2022. She was the Monterey County Community Restorative Justice Commissioner at the County of Monterey from 2018 to 2023. Nieto was the Chief of Police at the City of Marina Police Department from 2017 to 2022. She held multiple positions at the City of Los Angeles Police Department from 1989 to 2017, including Commanding Officer, Lieutenant, Sergeant, and Police Officer. Nieto was the Facilitator for Sherman Block Supervisory Leadership Institute at the Police Officer Standards and Training Consultant from 2000 to 2010. She served in the United States Army Reserve in 2002. She is a member of the California Homeland Security Advisory Committee, American Legion, Moose International, Inc., Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks, Carmel Women’s Club, and Monterey Passport Rotary. She earned a Master of Science degree in Leadership and Management from the University of La Verne and a Bachelor of Arts degree in Criminal Justice from California State University, Fullerton. This position requires Senate confirmation and there is no compensation. Nieto is a Democrat.

Kelly Gordon, of Santa Barbara, has been reappointed to the Commission on Peace Officer Standards and Training, where she has served since 2021. Gordon has been the Chief of Police at the City of Santa Barbara since 2022. She held multiple positions at the City of Monterey Park from 2017 to 2022, where she was Chief of Police and Captain. Gordon held multiple positions at the City of Montebello Police Department from 2000 to 2017, including Lieutenant, Sergeant, Acting Lieutenant, Detective, and Police Officer. Gordon was a Police Officer at the Los Angeles Police Department from 1996 to 2000. She was a Financial Analyst at HdL Companies from 1993 to 1996. Gordon was a Customer Service Representative at Bank of American from 1991 to 1995. She is a member of the International Association of Chiefs of Police, California Police Chiefs Association, California Police Chiefs Association Training Committee, and the Federal Bureau of Investigations National Academy Associates. Gordon earned a Master of Arts degree in Leadership from Saint Mary’s College and a Bachelor of Science degree in Hotel and Restaurant Management from California State Polytechnic University, Pomona. This position requires Senate confirmation and there is no compensation. Gordon is a Democrat.

Geoffrey “Geoff” Long, of Sacramento, has been reappointed to the Commission on Peace Office Standards and Training, where he has served since 2016. Long was Policy Director in the Office of the Senate President pro Tempore Kevin de León in the California State Senate from 2014 to 2016. He was Chief Consultant at the California State Assembly Appropriations Committee from 1996 to 2014. Long held multiple positions at the California Assembly Ways and Means Committee and Budget Committee from 1984 to 1995, including Chief Consultant, Staff Director, and Principal Consultant. He was a Reporter for the Grand Forks Herald Newspaper from 1981 to 1983. Long was a Teacher and Coach at Bellarmine College Preparatory from 1978 to 1981. Long earned a Master of Theology degree in Religious Education from St. John’s University and a Bachelor of Arts degree in Religious Studies from Santa Clara University. This position requires Senate confirmation and there is no compensation. Long is a Democrat.

Cephus “Uncle Bobby X” Johnson, of San Jose, has been reappointed to the Peace Officer Standards Accountability Advisory Board, where he has served since 2023. Johnson has been Co-Founder of the Love Not Blood Campaign since 2014. He was the Data Center Engineer at CompuCom from 2021 to 2022. Johnson was the Technical Support Engineer at California Complete Count Census 2020 in 2020. He was the Data Center System Administrator at Insight Global, Inc. from 2019 to 2020. Johnson was the Data Center System Administrator at Toshiba American Business Solutions in 2019. Johnson was the Manufacturing Data Center System Administrator at Prysm Inc. from 2015 to 2019. He was the System Engineer and Lab Manager at Netapp from 2007 to 2014. Johnson served as an E-5 in the United States Army from 1977 to 1983. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $350 per diem. Johnson is a Democrat.

Charles Lara, of San Diego, has been reappointed to the Peace Officer Standards Accountability Advisory Board, where he has served since 2023. Lara has been Captain of the San Diego Police Department since 2025, where he has been a Police Officer since 1999. He earned a Juris Doctor degree from University of California, Berkeley and a Bachelor of Arts degree in Legal Studies and Politics from University of California, Santa Cruz. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $350 per diem. Lara is a Democrat.