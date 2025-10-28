Governor Newsom sues Trump Administration for illegally withholding SNAP food benefits 

“Let’s be clear about what’s happening: For the first time ever, SNAP benefits will not be available to the millions of low-income individuals who depend on them to put food on the table,” said Attorney General Rob Bonta. “November SNAP benefits can and must be provided, even with the government shutdown. USDA not only has authority to use contingency funds, it has a legal duty to spend all available dollars to fund SNAP benefits. The Trump Administration, however, has chosen instead to play politics with this essential safety net that so many people depend on — including 5.5 million individuals in California alone. With the holidays around the corner, we are seeing costs for groceries continue to increase and food banks facing unprecedented demand. We are taking a stand because families will experience hunger and malnutrition if the Trump Administration gets its way.”

Trump choosing to delay SNAP benefits

The federal government is legally required to make payments to SNAP. Congress appropriated $6 billion to the USDA in SNAP-related contingency funds through September 2026 to continue funding SNAP benefits in instances like the current government shutdown. Instead of helping, the Trump administration chose to suspend November SNAP benefits despite contingency funding in place to help feed American families.

The USDA is selectively choosing what programs to keep open during this shutdown, as it has provided billions in aid for farmers and been able to temporarily fund WIC benefits. Trump is simply choosing not to use this authority to fund SNAP benefits for millions of Americans, including veterans and vulnerable populations, such as children and seniors.

California’s assistance to food-insecure families

While food benefits are delayed for 5.5 million residents, California is stepping up to protect families from hunger by fast-tracking $80 million in state funds to stabilize food bank food distribution and offset delays in federal CalFresh benefits.

Governor Newsom has also mobilized the California National Guard and California Volunteers on a humanitarian mission to support food banks and Californians by planning, packing, distributing, and delivering meals to families in need throughout the state – similarly to his actions during the COVID-19 pandemic.