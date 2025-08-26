Mayor Aftab Pureval Appointed Host of the U.S. Mayoral Roundtable, Amplifying Mayoral Leadership Through Technology

Mayor Aftab Pureva

Amplifying Mayoral Leadership Through Technology, AI, and Human-Centered Innovation

we will harness technology, forge transformative partnerships, and create a more inclusive vision for our cities” — Mayor Aftab Pureval

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, August 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The U.S. Roundtable proudly announces the appointment of Mayor Aftab Pureval of Cincinnati, Ohio, as the new Host of the U.S. Mayoral Roundtable, a globally recognized platform that empowers city leaders to drive innovation, foster public-private collaboration, and accelerate the transformation of American cities.Mayor Pureval will serve from August 01, 2025, through August 1, 2026, assuming leadership of the Roundtable at a pivotal time for urban innovation and civic renewal. In addition to serving as Cincinnati’s 70th mayor, Mayor Pureval is a Trustee of the U.S. Conference of Mayors, contributing to national policy on housing, infrastructure, and equitable governance.Mayor Pureval succeeds Mayor Bruce Harrell of Seattle, whose visionary tenure elevated the platform’s global influence. Under Mayor Harrell’s leadership, the Roundtable hosted dialogues on artificial intelligence, infrastructure modernization, digital equity, and the future of governance. His impact culminated in global recognition at the Smart City Expo World Congress , where the U.S. Roundtable received the Global Award for Innovation and Governance, a historic moment for U.S. mayoral leadership.“It was an honor to serve as Host of the U.S. Mayoral Roundtable,” said Mayor Bruce Harrell. “This platform is more than a conversation, it’s a movement. Mayor Pureval is the ideal successor, his energy, vision, and commitment to inclusive innovation will take this effort even further.”“I am deeply honored to lead the U.S. Mayoral Roundtable into its next chapter,” said Mayor Aftab Pureval. “Together with mayors across the nation, we will harness technology, forge transformative partnerships, and create a more inclusive vision for our cities, bringing opportunity and resilience to every family and neighborhood.”As Host, Mayor Pureval will lead five to seven virtual spotlight sessions with U.S. and international mayors. These sessions will culminate in a live global broadcast from the Smart City Expo World Congress in Barcelona, Spain, in November 2025. Each session will address critical urban challenges such as AI in governance, smart infrastructure, equitable access, and inclusive city design.“We are proud to welcome Mayor Pureval as our new Host,” said George Burciaga, Managing Partner of the U.S. Roundtable. “His leadership embodies the purpose of this platform: impact, innovation, and integrity. We extend our deepest gratitude to Mayor Bruce Harrell for his extraordinary service and continuing support. I am fortunate to call both mayors friends, honored to work alongside them, and deeply thankful.”Each year, the U.S. Roundtable appoints a new mayor to serve as Host and carry forward its mission of civic transformation through innovation and collaboration. Past hosts and contributors include Mayor Steve Benjamin (Columbia, SC), Mayor Michael Hancock (Denver, CO), Mayor Francis Suarez (Miami, FL), and Mayor Bruce Harrell (Seattle, WA), representing some of the nation’s most forward-looking city leaders.Mayor Pureval’s appointment comes as the U.S. Roundtable expands programming to include a broader spectrum of leadership, from Mayor Karen Bass of Los Angeles to newly elected officials pioneering the next wave of urban progress.Throughout the year, the U.S. Roundtable will continue to spotlight bold partnerships, innovative solutions, and the critical role of mayors in shaping the future of technology and human innovation, always centered on people and communities. As a nonpartisan platform, the Roundtable unites leaders across the political spectrum to advance shared solutions that strengthen cities and improve lives nationwide.Together, we are not just imagining the cities of tomorrow, we are building them.

