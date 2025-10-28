Livita Reports Study: Residents in Quality Senior Housing Use 14% Fewer Emergency Visits

Livita study finds seniors in its Ontario communities have 14% fewer ER visits, thanks to 24/7 support, engagement, and personalized care programs daily.

ONTARIO, CANADA, October 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Livita, a leading senior living provider in Ontario, has released new study findings showing that residents in its retirement communities experience 14% fewer emergency visits compared to seniors living independently. With senior residences in Oshawa , Barrie, Belleville, and Oakville, Livita continues to prove that reimagined senior living can both improve quality of life and ease pressure on the healthcare system.The study highlights how community engagement, 24/7 support, and personalized care services lead to fewer hospital emergencies, aligning with Livita’s mission of helping seniors live vibrant, active, and connected lives.“Working in management roles in the healthcare field for almost 30 years, I have had the opportunity to learn a great deal of knowledge that I apply to daily operations. I have had the privilege of working with very knowledgeable individuals in the industry. I am able to reach out and seek guidance and support when needed, and likewise, my colleagues have found that I too am an excellent resource for them.” said Krista Young, Director of Operations at Livita.What the Study ConfirmsReduced Healthcare Strain: Seniors in Livita residences had fewer ER visits, demonstrating measurable healthcare benefits.Community-Centred Living: Programs that keep residents active, socially connected, and supported result in better health outcomes.Holistic Care Options: With assisted living, respite care, and independent living services, seniors receive flexible support that adapts to their needs.Scalability: Livita’s model works across multiple Ontario communities, providing a replicable approach to senior care.Early Feedback and Next StepsThe findings reinforce Livita’s commitment to vibrant senior living, moving beyond the traditional model of passive care. Families of residents have already reported greater peace of mind, knowing their loved ones are healthier and less reliant on emergency interventions.Looking ahead, Livita plans to expand its wellness programming and community partnerships while sharing these results with provincial healthcare organizations to encourage broader adoption of community-focused senior living practices.About LivitaLivita is a trusted senior living provider with residences across Ontario. Guided by its “Live Balanced, Live Better” philosophy, Livita offers retirement homes, assisted living, respite care, and independent living services in Barrie , Belleville, Oshawa, and Oakville designed to promote well-being at every stage of senior life.Rather than simply providing comfort, Livita focuses on creating purpose-filled days through meaningful programs, engaging activities, and supportive care. Its commitment to holistic wellness and community connection continues to redefine what retirement living can be by helping every resident live an active, fulfilling, and empowering life.

