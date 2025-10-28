Meet our 2025 Janey Antoniou award winners

I am so incredibly honoured to receive this award. It was completely unexpected, which makes it an even greater privilege. In the depths of mental illness, you can often feel so lost - without a voice, without direction, without a future - and too often the systems you find yourself within only compound that sense of brokenness. My hope is that this recognition not only brings greater visibility to eating disorders and the difficult health and social landscapes those affected are navigating, but also offers a flicker of light to anyone in the heart of struggle - a reminder that darkness can be overcome, and that even the most painful experiences can be harnessed to grow quiet voices into forces of change.