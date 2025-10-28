Nathaniel Dansby Crowned 2025 Soul Country Music Star at the Soul Country Music Festival at the Autry Museum

Soul Country Music Star 2025 National Finals at the Soul Country Music Festival Soul Country Music Star 2025 Finale Contestants L-R Nathaniel Dansby, Redd Faye, Everett Stora, Katrice Feild, Ghuan Featherstone and Kayla Epps The BoykinZ performance at the Soul Country Music Star 2025 National Finals Trisha Mann Grant, Host for the Soul Country Music Star 2025 National Finals

Soul Country Music Takes Center Stage as Artists, Legends, and Fans Unite for a Historic First-Year Celebration of Black Western Heritage

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Soul Country Music Festival (SCMF) and Soul Country Music Star (SCMS) Grand Finale brought an unforgettable celebration of culture, music, and heritage to the Autry Museum of the American West on Sunday, October 26th.

For its inaugural year, the festival drew an impressive crowd of more than 1,500 attendees to the museum lawn for an afternoon filled with live performances, line dancing, and the soulful country energy that defined the spirit of the day.

The festival took place in conjunction with the Autry’s acclaimed Black Cowboy exhibit, providing a powerful backdrop that honored the enduring contributions of Black cowboys and cowgirls to Western history.

The celebration kicked off with Adai Lamar, the on-air personality from 102.3 KJLH Radio Free Los Angeles, who set an energetic tone for the day. Festivalgoers enjoyed a special Book Talk celebrating the release of Under the Western Skies the inspiring story of BPIR founder Lu Vason, hosted by Valeria Howard-Cunningham, President and CEO of the Bill Pickett Invitational Rodeo, alongside author Anton Cunningham. The session paid tribute to Vason’s groundbreaking vision and lasting legacy in elevating Black cowboys and African American culture.

Following the Book Talk, the festival welcomed its evening host, actress and producer Trisha Mann Grant (Beyond the Gates, The Family Business), who introduced an exciting lineup of live performances. The stage came alive with Kirk Jay, inaugural Soul Country Music Star winner and The Voice finalist; Makeda, the legendary voice of the Mary Jane Girls; Sypphyre Blu, a rising country-soul artist; and Dani B with The Jaia Band, featuring a current member of the iconic group KLYMAXX, who brought an electrifying mix of live musicianship and soulful groove to the festival stage. The viral sister group, The BoykinZ (America’s Got Talent Golden Buzzer recipients) closed out the show with a fan-favorite set that had the crowd singing and line dancing along.

As the evening continued, the stage was set for the six regional Soul Country Music Star finalists from across the nation to showcase their talents and compete for the coveted title of 2025 SCMS Winner. Each finalist brought a unique voice and perspective to the evolution of Black country music:

• Katrice Feild – Memphis, Tennessee – delivered soulful Southern elegance and heartfelt emotion.

• Ghuan Featherstone – Los Angeles, California – brought heart, rhythm, and authentic grit.

• Kayla Epps – Washington, D.C. – the Wildcard finalist whose vocal command left a lasting impression.

• Everett Stora – DC–Maryland area – impressed with charisma, creativity, and stage flair.

• Redd Faye – Fort Worth, Texas – blended style, power, and undeniable confidence.

• Nathaniel Dansby – Atlanta, Georgia – captivated the audience with soulful conviction and artistry.

The finalists were evaluated by an esteemed panel of celebrity judges who embody the spirit of Country Soul music: Howard Johnson, award-winning R&B and Country Soul artist; Makeda, legendary lead singer of the Mary Jane Girls; Adai Lamar, beloved 102.3 KJLH Radio Free Los Angeles personality; and Kirk Jay, the 2024 Soul Country Music Star winner and The Voice finalist.

Emerging from this powerhouse SCMS competition lineup, was Nathaniel Dansby of Atlanta, Georgia, who was crowned the 2025 Soul Country Music Star Champion, taking home the $10,000 grand prize and earning a spot on the 2026 Bill Pickett Invitational Rodeo (BPIR) National Tour. His powerful voice, emotional storytelling, and authentic Southern charm won over both the judges and the audience. Redd Faye, of Fort Worth, Texas, delivered a polished, standout performance that earned her the title of Runner-Up.

“This competition isn’t just about the title, it’s about legacy,” said Margo Wade LaDrew, Executive Producer of the Soul Country Music Foundation and National Development & Partnership Director for BPIR. “The turnout for our first festival shows how much the world is ready to embrace the diverse, soulful voices shaping country music today. Nathaniel’s win represents the next chapter in this movement.”

The Soul Country Music Festival, produced in partnership with Wade & Associates Group, The Bill Pickett Invitational Rodeo, 102.3 KJLH Radio Free Los Angeles, and The Autry Museum of the American West, celebrated the bridge between Black heritage, country roots, and soul music bringing together artists, fans, and culture under one united banner.

In addition to the large community turnout, Hollywood celebrity guests included BPIR Grand Marshals Glynn Turman (Straw, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, A Different World), James Pickens Jr. (Grey’s Anatomy), actors Reginald T. Dorsey and Richard Lawson, who all joined the celebration in support of this groundbreaking cultural movement.

Key sponsors included Bloom Ranch, California Black Women’s Health Project, Camp Giddy Up, and YETI, who provided special gifts to the contestants in recognition of their artistry and participation.

Looking ahead, the 2026 Soul Country Music Star Tour will continue the momentum with regional its competitions in Memphis, Los Angeles, Atlanta, Dallas-Fort Worth, and the DC/Maryland region, culminating in next year’s National Finals in Los Angeles. For contest rules and registration information go to soulcountrymusic.com.

About Soul Country Music™ Star (SCMS): The Soul Country Music™ talent competition, executive produced by Margo Wade LaDrew, President of Wade & Associates Group, in association with the Bill Pickett Invitational Rodeo, is completing its second season, having expanded to five regional cities. With country roots and diverse beats, the competition celebrates the rich tapestry of soul in country music, honoring the contributions of Black country artists and providing a platform for rising talent to break into the country music industry. Regional winners receive an all-expenses-paid trip to the SCMS National Finals in Hollywood, where they compete for a $10,000 cash prize, exclusive gifts, national recognition, and the title of Soul Country Music™ Star.

About Wade & Associates Group Foundation: Wade & Associates Group Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization established to develop, support, and promote community outreach programs, cultural arts, entertainment, and educational initiatives. The foundation works to raise awareness, provide event and financial support, and create opportunities in areas where African Americans are often overlooked, fostering empowerment, representation, and inclusion.

