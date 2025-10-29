Bill Pickett Invitational Rodeo’s Texas Connection Series Returns to Fort Worth in 2026

BPIR 42nd Texas Connection Logo BPIR Fort Worth, TX Bronc Rider Valeria Howard Cunningham President & CEO of the BPIR

Five spectacular rodeo weekends at Cowtown Coliseum celebrate Black cowboy and cowgirl excellence, heritage, and community.

FORT WORTH, TX, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Bill Pickett Invitational Rodeo (BPIR) in partnership with the Cowtown Coliseum, proudly announces the return of its popular Texas Connection Series to the historic Cowtown Coliseum in 2026, featuring five rodeo weekends that culminate with the Texas Buckle Series Championship.

The 2026 season kicks off on Valentine’s Day, Saturday, February 14, 2026, with a special event themed “Saddle Up for Love & Legacy: A Cowboy Valentine.” This opening celebration sets the tone for a season honoring Black cowboys and cowgirls, whose strength, skill, and spirit continue to shape the story of the American West.

2026 BPIR Texas Connection Series remaining dates are:

• Saturday, May 16, 2026 – “Celebrating Heritage at the Heart of PBR World Finals”

• Saturday, June 20, 2026 – “Juneteenth: Our Freedom, Our Heritage, Our Ride”

• Saturday, August 15, 2026 – “Unity in Every Ride, Family in Every Heart”

• Saturday, October 17, 2026 – Texas Buckle Series Championships

Each date includes two live performances (matinee and evening), offering fans multiple chances to experience the excitement, culture, and family-friendly fun that define BPIR’s legacy.

For more than four decades, the Bill Pickett Invitational Rodeo has celebrated Black excellence in rodeo, paying tribute to the untold stories and enduring contributions of Black Western pioneers.

The Texas Connection Series continues this proud tradition, featuring all the excitement of professional rodeo including bronc bareback riding, steer wrestling, tie-down roping, team roping, ladies barrel racing, Jr. barrel racing, ladies steer undecorating, breakaway roping, and bull riding. The event showcases top Black cowboys and cowgirls competing for championship titles, while celebrating culture, unity, and the enduring Western spirit through live entertainment and cultural showcases.

“There’s no place like Cowtown Coliseum. It’s where history lives and where our legacy continues to grow,” said Valeria Howard Cunningham, BPIR President and CEO. “Bringing the Texas Connection Series back here feels like coming home. We’re proud to continue celebrating the strength, skill, and stories of Black cowboys and cowgirls right here in Fort Worth.”

Tickets for the 2026 BPIR Texas Connection Series are on sale now.

Families, schools, youth groups, and community organizations are encouraged to book early for preferred seating and group packages.

Tickets and show information are available at www.billpickettrodeo.com, the Cowtown Coliseum box office, cowtowncoliseum.com, and AXS.

For sponsorships, vendor opportunities, and media credentials, contact the BPIR National Development Team at press@billpickettrodeo.com.

About the Bill Pickett Invitational Rodeo (BPIR):

Founded in 1984 by Lu Vason, the Bill Pickett Invitational Rodeo is the nation’s longest-running African American touring rodeo. Created to honor the legacy of legendary cowboy Bill Pickett, BPIR showcases the history, culture, and contributions of Black cowboys and cowgirls, while providing a national platform for today’s top Black rodeo athletes.

About Cowtown Coliseum: A Fort Worth, Texas Historic Landmark built in 1908, stands as a premier venue for

Western sports and entertainment in the heart of the historic Stockyards. As the first-ever indoor rodeo

arena, it carries a rich legacy of Western heritage while hosting world-class events that continue to

captivate audiences today.

Every Thursday night, fans experience the adrenaline-pumping action of the PBR Stockyards Showcase,

featuring top bull riders competing in an electrifying showdown. Friday and Saturday nights bring the

Stockyards Championship Rodeo, the world’s only year-round rodeo, where cowboys and cowgirls

showcase their skills in traditional rodeo events. On Sunday afternoons, the arena transforms for Bull

Games by Ultimate Bullfighters, a high-energy spectacle where fearless athletes take on powerful bulls

in an ultimate test of agility and bravery.

Steeped in history yet alive with action, Cowtown Coliseum remains a cornerstone of Fort Worth’s

Western culture, offering an unforgettable experience for locals and visitors alike. For more information,

head to www.cowtowncoliseum.com or follow us @CowtownColiseum across all social media platforms.

Legal Disclaimer:

