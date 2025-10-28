DatabaseUSA Helps National Retailer Uncover Hidden Customer Insights

OMAHA, NE, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- DatabaseUSA , a leading provider of business and consumer intelligence, has completed a major analytics engagement with one of the nation’s largest big-box retailers. The project analyzed more than 100 million shoppers to uncover new insights into business credit card usage and consumer behavior.The retailer partnered with DatabaseUSA to answer two key questions:1. Which businesses are using business credit cards for purchases?2. Who is shopping for personal use, and where do they work?“Our client wanted to go beyond traditional segmentation,” said Fred Vakili, CEO of DatabaseUSA. “They wanted to truly understand who their shoppers are, what they buy, where they work, and how that knowledge can guide smarter marketing strategies.”The analysis revealed unexpected cross-industry business purchases, significant overlap between personal shoppers and business decision-makers, and rapid growth among newly registered small businesses. These insights are now driving more precise credit card offers and engagement strategies.By connecting business and consumer data , DatabaseUSA delivered a 360-degree view of the retailer’s audience, revealing untapped potential and redefining how customer intelligence fuels retail growth.

