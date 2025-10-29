Nuggets Launches Verified Identity Plugin for ElizaOS, Bringing Zero-Trust Verification to AI Agents

Nuggets, the trust layer for secure and accountable AI agent interactions, today announced the launch of the Nuggets Verified Identity Plugin for ElizaOS.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The plugin introduces a privacy-preserving, zero-trust verification framework that enables AI agents and end users to prove who they are - securely and transparently - within the ElizaOS ecosystem. It extends the Nuggets Trust Layer, bringing verifiable identity and consent to the agent layer of AI.Verifiable Trust for AI AgentsAs AI agents become more autonomous, verifiable identity is essential. The Nuggets Verified Identity Plugin provides a proof-based foundation for secure, compliant, and auditable agent interactions across ElizaOS.Developers and users can verify and share Nuggets-verified information privately:- AI Agents: KYA (Know Your Agent) details, ownership information, and verified social accounts (Twitter, GitHub)- End Users: KYC information, government-issued ID, age verification (Over 18), and verified social accountsIdentity is the critical component for trust, where provenance and accountability are cryptographically proven. All verified data is recorded to a public, verifiable registry and is fully compatible with the Model Context Protocol (MCP) for secure, privacy-preserving data sharing.Trust at Every LayerThe plugin supports both Agent-to-Agent (A2A) and human-to-agent verification, establishing mutual trust before any data or value exchange. It creates the foundation for self-sovereign, zero-trust AI ecosystems where every agent and interaction can be verified.“As autonomous AI systems begin to make decisions and transactions on our behalf, trust becomes the cornerstone of responsible AI,” said Seema Khinda Johnson, CCO and co-founder of Nuggets.“Our plugin for ElizaOS ensures that every agent, user, and action can be verified and accountable, all while preserving privacy.”“We’re excited to see Nuggets bring verified identity to ElizaOS,” said Sebastian Quinn-Watson, Director of ElizaOS.“This integration adds a foundational layer of trust for developers building the next generation of secure AI agents.”AvailabilityThe Nuggets Verified Identity Plugin for ElizaOS is available now.GitHub: https://github.com/NuggetsLtd/eliza-plugin-nuggets npm: https://www.npmjs.com/package/@nuggetslife/plugin-nuggets Nuggets App Google Play https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=life.nuggets.app Nuggets App iOS https://apps.apple.com/gb/app/nuggets-pay-id/id1216139887 Developers are invited to explore the open-source plugin, test verification workflows, and collaborate with the Nuggets and ElizaOS teams to advance trusted AI infrastructure.About NuggetsNuggets provides the universal trust layer that makes AI agent interactions secure, verifiable, and accountable. It turns trust into a verifiable protocol for humans, organizations, and AI, enabling proof-based identity, consent, and accountability across digital ecosystems.A UK-founded, DIATF-certified, and Gartner-recognised platform, Nuggets is live in more than 150 countries and built to the highest global standards for digital identity and security.For more information, visit https://docs.nuggets.life/ About ElizaOSAbout Eliza Labs:Eliza Labs is at the forefront of developing next-generation autonomous agent systems. Founded in 2024, Eliza Labs is the creator of the Eliza agent framework, an open-source platform designed to revolutionize the way autonomous AI agents are created, deployed, and managed. The Eliza framework enables powerful multi-agent simulations, empowering developers, researchers, and businesses to build advanced AI systems.Eliza Labs is committed to pushing the boundaries of AI technology to shape the future of intelligent, autonomous systems. For more information, visit https://elizaos.ai About ElizaOS:ElizaOS is a powerful multi-agent simulation framework designed to create, deploy, and manage autonomous AI agents. Built with TypeScript, it provides a flexible and extensible platform for developing intelligent agents that can interact across multiple platforms while maintaining consistent personalities and knowledge.

