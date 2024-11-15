Nuggets Launches Groundbreaking Private AI Identity Solutions to Bridge Human-AI Interface Gap

Digital Identity Leader Unveils Dual Solutions for Private Personal AI and Verified Identity for AI Agents.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 15, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Nuggets, the decentralized digital identity and payments platform, today announced two groundbreaking solutions designed to address the emerging challenges of human-AI interface and autonomous AI agent operations. The new products - Private Personal AI and Verified Identity for AI for Agents - create a comprehensive framework for secure, private, and verifiable interactions between humans and AI systems while enabling the creation of sovereign digital identities for AI agents."As AI becomes increasingly integrated into our daily lives, the need for secure, privacy-preserving identity solutions for both humans and AI agents has never been more critical," said Seema Khinda Johnson, Co-founder of Nuggets. "These new solutions represent a significant leap forward in establishing trust and security in the AI era, enabling businesses and individuals to harness the full potential of AI while maintaining complete control over their digital identities and data."The Private Personal AI product enables individuals to maintain control over their AI interactions and personal data through robust consent, authentication and authorisation mechanisms. The solution allows users to enable their personal private AI agents to securely act on their behalf, initiate payments (which humans ultimately authorise), and maintain data privacy across all AI interactions.Key features include multi-rail payment options, personal data portability, and confidential computing environments that ensure user data remains private and untrackable.Complementing this, the Verified Identity for AI Agents solution provides organisations with the functionality to give their agents their own sovereign digital identities, enabling secure authentication and verifiable authorisation. This groundbreaking solution ensures that AI agents can operate autonomously while maintaining clear accountability and trust.According to Salesforce's latest State of IT report, 86% of IT leaders expect generative AI to soon play a prominent role at their organisations. Furthermore, the company's March survey of 500 IT decision makers revealed that respondents were nearly unanimous (99%) in saying their business must take measures to use generative AI responsibly. Additionally, 71% believed that generative AI will introduce new security threats to their data.Alastair Johnson, CEO at Nuggets, explains, "Our dual-solution approach ensures that as AI systems become more autonomous, both humans and AI agents can operate within a framework of trust and verification. This is essential for the widespread adoption of AI technologies across industries."About NuggetsNuggets is an unparalleled data privacy and security offering. It is a decentralized identity and payment wallet and platform that guarantees trusted transactions, verifiable credentials, uncompromised compliance, and the elimination of fraud—all with a seamless user experience and increased enterprise efficiencies.Nuggets’ solutions are based on Verified Decentralized Self-Sovereign Identity and W3C Verifiable Credentials, making it trusted, private and secure.Nuggets’ modular platform is available for immediate use and can be integrated with existing CIAM services, wallets or platforms. Customers can white label and customise the platform and wallet to their needs to accelerate deployment and rollout.Nuggets’ technology enables trust, privacy and security for global organisations across regulated financial services, telecommunications, public sector, education and healthcare.Learn more at https://www.nuggets.life

