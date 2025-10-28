NOLA Homeschoolers' Friends & Family Night At City Park on November 5th Offers Ways to Learn, Connect and Have Fun

New Orleans homeschool community brings families together through engaging field trips, park days, and meaningful volunteer opportunities throughout the city. NOLA Homeschoolers' Family and Friends night will be held on Wednesday, November 5, 2025, from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m, at the Carousel Gardens Amusement Park in City Park, New Orleans, LA. This event offers parents the opportunity to: enjoy a family night out at Carousel Gardens, meet local businesses and nonprofits that offer educational programs and enrichment for homeschool families.

Friends & Family Night offers new or seasoned homeschooling parents an opportunity to meet and greet the New Orleans homeschooling community.

Have you ever thought about homeschooling but weren’t sure where to start? ... If so, come meet our New Orleans homeschool community.” — Ty Salvant, Founder of NOLA Homeschoolers

NEW ORLEANS , LA, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Whether parents are seasoned homeschoolers or just starting their journeys, NOLA Homeschoolers offers enriching experiences while building the supportive friendships that make this adventure truly special. Sponsoring the upcoming Friends & Family Night at Carousel Gardens in City Park on November 5, is just one of their many annual events.Friends & Family night offers a relaxed and inspiring evening to learn, connect, and for children and parents to have fun! "Have you ever thought about homeschooling but weren’t sure where to start? Or maybe you’re already homeschooling and would love to connect with other families, programs, and resources?" founder, Ty Salvant asks parents. "If so, come meet our New Orleans homeschool community."The NOLA Homeschoolers' Family and Friends night is on Wednesday, November 5, 2025, from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m, at the Carousel Gardens Amusement Park in City Park, New Orleans, LA.This event is perfect for:-Families currently homeschooling-Parents considering homeschooling-Former homeschoolers and supporters who want to stay connectedThis event offers parents the opportunity to: enjoy a family night out at Carousel Gardens, meet local businesses and nonprofits that offer educational programs and enrichment for homeschool families and receive one of 300 complimentary tote bags filled with exciting offers, coupons, and goodies — perfect for carrying giveaways from each table."Whether you’re just curious or already on your homeschool journey, this is your chance to meet others who 'get it', ask questions, and discover the amazing community of support that’s available to you," says Ty Salvant. "Bring your family, invite your friends, and come see what homeschooling can look like — your way. We can’t wait to see you there!"New Orleans homeschool community brings families together through engaging field trips, park days, and meaningful volunteer opportunities. There are plenty of ways to enhance community through educational adventures, community service projects, along with the camaraderie of fellow homeschool parents who understand the joys and challenges of learning together in New Orleans.To purchase a ticket, please visit www.nolahomeschoolers.com/event-details/fall-city-park-friends-and-family-night-3 About NOLA HomeschoolersNOLA Homeschoolers began as an online resource in April, 2010. Founder Ty Salvant found a website that showed how to write letters using a clock face and LOVED it. She bookmarked it to use for the following school year. August came and went and she couldn't find the site. After emailing everyone she knew, searching the computer for months, and painstakingly going through all of her bookmarks, in November, she found it! During that time, she wondered why there wasn't a website that housed websites that people wanted to access later. The same night she found Phonogram Page , she created NOLA Homeschoolers. Over the years, the organization has evolved to meet the needs of area homeschoolers. adding clubs, group subscriptions, field trips, a co-op, and a resource center.To learn more about NOLA Homeschoolers visit www.nolahomeschoolers.com or email us at connect@nolahomeschoolers.com.

