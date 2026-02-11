Hollywood designer Jacob brings “For The Stars” couture to Dubai

Fashions For Love Jacob, Founder and Creative Director Jacob Fashions For Love Jacob's

Hollywood Fashion Designer Jacob Debuts His Celebrity Couture Fashion House “For The Stars” in Dubai

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, February 11, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hollywood fashion house For The Stars, led by renowned designer Jacob, will make its highly anticipated Middle East debut with an exclusive one night event in Dubai.

The showcase, Fashions For Love: For The Stars by Jacob, will be held on Valentine’s Eve, Friday, February 13, 2026, at the Armani Hotel, Burj Khalifa. For one evening, the base of the world’s most iconic tower will be transformed into a stage celebrating love, couture, and artistic legacy. Guests will be welcomed with a red carpet arrival, followed by live performances from global music icons including Deborah Cox, leading into a couture runway show presenting Jacob’s latest collections.

For select ticket holders, the evening continues with an exclusive VIP after party featuring a museum style exhibition of iconic designs worn by the stars, private buyer access, a celebrity DJ, and curated cocktails.

Tickets for Fashions For Love: For The Stars by Jacob are now available via Q Tickets, with limited tickets starting at AED 1,500, seated packages from AED 3,500, and VVIP experiences, including full after party access priced at AED 15,000.

Renowned for dressing some of the world’s bigger stars, For The Stars has become synonymous with bold creativity and show stopping couture. Founded in Los Angeles, the fashion house operates at the intersection of couture, performance, and culture, offering a platform for artistic expression both on and off the stage.

At the helm is Jacob, Founder and Creative Director, whose career spans more than four decades across fashion and entertainment. His designs have been worn by legendary icons including Prince, Madonna, Cher, Michael Jackson, Beyoncé, Jennifer Lopez, Jason Derulo, Akon, and many more, appearing in music videos, television, editorials, live performances, and film. In 2024, Jacob received a Lifetime Achievement Award presented by President Joe Biden, recognising his exceptional contribution to the arts and community over a 40 year career.

The Dubai edition of Fashions For Love will welcome an international guest list from the worlds of fashion, entertainment, and media, with special appearances and performances by Deborah Cox, 25Band, Victoria Recano, and April Sutton. The event promises a star studded celebration of global couture and creative expression.

“Dubai is a city that celebrates vision, ambition, and creativity,” says Jacob. “For The Stars has always been about empowering artists and telling stories through fashion. Bringing this experience to Dubai, at the base of the Burj Khalifa, feels like a powerful and symbolic next chapter.”

Fashions For Love marks the beginning of For The Stars’ expansion into the region, positioning Dubai as a new global stage for the brand’s signature blend of couture, performance, and culture.

For more information about Fashions For Love: For The Stars by Jacob in Dubai and to purchase tickets, visit Q Tickets.

About Fashions For Love: For The Stars by Jacob

Fashions For Love is an immersive evening of couture, performance, and culture created by Hollywood designer Jacob and his iconic fashion house, For The Stars. Blending runway, live music, and curated experiences, the event brings together global talent, creative expression, and high fashion in a single night. Designed as both a celebration and a cultural moment, Fashions For Love offers guests an inside look at the world of For The Stars, from statement couture on the runway to live performances and an exclusive after party experience.



