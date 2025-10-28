Four Oliva Gibbs Partners Named to Inaugural Legal 500 Houston Elite List

The Elite program spotlights OG's partners who deliver fanatical client service on complex energy matters beyond Big Law.

HOUSTON , TX, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Oliva Gibbs is pleased to announce that four of our partners have been recognized by the inaugural 2025 Legal 500 Houston Elite list. Their inclusion in these first-ever Elite rankings marks another milestone in their distinguished careers.The recognized attorneys, and their respective practice categories, are:- Bradley Gibbs: Energy Transactions, Tier 3- Zack Oliva: Energy Transactions, Tier 3- Molly Pela: Energy Disputes, Tier 3- Patrick Schenkel: Energy Transactions, Tier 2The Legal 500 U.S. Elite program highlights exceptional U.S. lawyers beyond Big Law, who handle top-tier work in their respective cities, enabling clients to find the best at a regional level. Selection is based on a rigorous research process that includes in-depth interviews with practitioners, peer and referee feedback, and an analysis of impactful transactions and cases.For more than three decades, The Legal 500 has provided trusted legal market intelligence, ranking top firms and attorneys across more than 150 jurisdictions.About Oliva Gibbs PLLCOliva Gibbs is a national law firm focused exclusively on oil and gas law. The firm's attorneys include former landmen, in-house counsel, and board-certified oil and gas specialists who provide strategic counsel on title, transactions, litigation, and regulatory matters. With decades of combined industry experience, the firm delivers forward-thinking legal solutions and an unparalleled client experience for operators, mineral owners, and energy investors nationwide.

