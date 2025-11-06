Oliva Gibbs Earns Multiple Tier 2 & 3 Metropolitan Rankings in 2026 U.S. News – Best Lawyers® ‘Best Law Firms®’ Report

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Oliva Gibbs PLLC today announced it has received multiple Metropolitan Tier rankings in the 16th edition of the U.S. News – Best Lawyers“Best Law Firms” Report. This recognition confirms the expertise of our dirt lawyers across the active Anadarko, Appalachia, and Bakken basins.The rankings are based on a rigorous evaluation process that includes the collection of client and lawyer evaluations, peer review from leading attorneys in their field, and review of additional information provided by law firms as part of the formal submission process. To be considered, at least one lawyer must be recognized in the 2026 edition of The Best Lawyers in America.Oliva Gibbs received top-tier rankings in the following metropolitan areas:Bismarck, NDNatural Resources LawTier 2Bismarck, NDOil and Gas LawTier 2Columbus, OHCommercial LitigationTier 2Oklahoma City, OKOil and Gas LawTier 2Oklahoma City, OKEnergy LawTier 3About Oliva Gibbs PLLCOliva Gibbs is a nationally recognized law firm built for upstream, specializing in complex title work, litigation, transactions, and regulation across every major U.S. basin. As "dirt lawyers," we are dedicated to providing fanatical client service and clear, actionable legal counsel to operators, landmen, and in-house counsel, helping clients drive efficiency and strategic growth in the oil and gas industry.About Best Law FirmsBest Law Firms, ranked by Best Lawyersand respected for over 14 years, is the most credible ranking of exceptional law firms globally. It is rooted in a rigorous, peer-to-peer, industry-driven evaluation. A ranking from Best Law Firms signifies a high-quality practice and a breadth of legal expertise. Ranked firms, presented in three tiers, are recognized on a national and metropolitan scale, providing legal professionals with an elevated stature from the Best Law Firms recognition. For more information, visit www.bestlawfirms.com About Best LawyersBest Lawyersis the oldest and most respected peer-review research and marketing company in the legal profession. Best Lawyers compiles extensive recognitions by conducting exhaustive peer-review surveys in which tens of thousands of leading lawyers confidentially evaluate the work of their fellow legal professionals within their local market and specialty. Lawyers are not required or allowed to pay a fee to be listed; therefore, recognition by Best Lawyers is considered a singular honor. For more information, visit www.bestlawyers.com

