HillsidesCares Launches New Action Campaign ‘Safe Place: Healing Together’

PASADENA, CA, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- HillsidesCares , a leading provider of mental health services for children and teens ages 6–17, has launched “Safe Place: Healing Together,” a new action campaign encouraging parents and caregivers to take the first step in seeking help.Adolescent mental health conditions, including depression and suicidal ideation, are rising nationwide. In California, one in three adolescents faces a mental health challenge, driven by social media pressures, academic stress, and the lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.“With mental health challenges on the rise, early support is critical,” says Casey Meinster, LMFT, Division Chief, Campus-Based Services, HillsideCares. “Through our Safe Place: Healing Together campaign , we want to demystify what it means to receive mental health services and encourage parents and caregivers to take that first step in getting help. Make that first call to learn more. At HillsidesCares, every child is met with compassion and care, because healing is more than treatment, it’s a journey.”The new marketing and communications campaign will highlight HillsidesCares programs and state-of-the-art facilities through a 30-second commercial, with digital ads running throughout the year and program and support information highlighted on its website. Parents and caregivers are encouraged to take the first step without delay and connect with the HillsidesCares team at hillsidescares.org/healing-together or call 323-310-9711 for a free consultation to share their family’s unique needs and explore their treatment options.Over the past year, HillsidesCares has provided mental health services to nearly 300 children and teens across Southern California. Through its residential and day treatment programs, 89% of clients reported improved emotional regulation and coping skills, and 96% of those in intensive outpatient care avoided acute hospitalization during treatment.One HillsideCares parent shared, "If we had a thousand organizations like Hillsides, this nation's mental health challenges would dramatically decrease. HillsidesCares gives families with children as young as six a therapeutic environment where they are involved in their child's treatment, whether that be overnight care or day programs."HillsidesCares delivers these outcomes from its 17-acre Pasadena campus, featuring comfortable and safe residential cottages with private bedrooms and shared living spaces, as well as a recording studio, art and game rooms, gym, swimming pool, and outdoor recreation areas. Its best-in-class programs offer a full continuum of care, from Residential Treatment to Partial Hospitalization and Intensive Outpatient Programs, with trauma-responsive, culturally competent services, evidence-based therapies, academic support, and enrichment activities. Throughout, HillsidesCares partners its caring team of licensed clinicians and therapists with families to create personalized treatment plans that grow and adapt as each child’s needs evolve.Unlike many programs, HillsidesCares prioritizes ongoing family involvement, offering regular phone and virtual check-ins, open visitation, and family therapy sessions that equip caregivers with tools to support healing at home.About HillsidesCaresHillsidesCares is part of Hillsides, a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing comprehensive mental health treatment for children, youth, and families across Southern California. For over 112 years, Hillsides has provided compassionate care through programs including counseling, foster care, and adoption services. The organization also supports young adults with housing, life skills training, and job placement, helping them transition successfully to independence. Hillsides is committed to fostering resilience, well-being, and opportunity for every child and family it serves. Learn more at www.hillsidescares.org

