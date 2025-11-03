U.S. Marine Veteran Sam Evans Named 2025 Ambassador for U.S.VETS’ 'Make Camo Your Cause to #HONORUSVETS' Campaign

Sam Evans, 2025 Veteran Ambassador, U.S.VETS’ Make Camo Your Cause to #HONORUSVETS

U.S.VETS launches 2025 Make Camo Your Cause, honoring veterans like Sam Evans and raising awareness to end veteran homelessness. #HONORUSVETS

Each Veterans Day, Make Camo Your Cause reminds us that our commitment to service doesn’t end when the uniform comes off.” — Darryl J. Vincent, President & CEO of U.S.VETS.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- U.S.VETS , the leading nonprofit working to prevent and end veteran homelessness, today launched its 2025 Make Camo Your Cause campaign to #HONORUSVETS, naming U.S. Marine Corps veteran and Peer Support Specialist Sam Evans as this year’s ambassador.The campaign invites Americans to wear camouflage on Veterans Day (November 11) as a visible show of gratitude and a reminder of the ongoing fight to ensure every veteran has a safe place to call home.“Each Veterans Day, Make Camo Your Cause reminds us that our commitment to service doesn’t end when the uniform comes off,” said Darryl J. Vincent, president & CEO of U.S.VETS. “Sam’s story is one of redemption, resilience, and renewed purpose. His journey shows that when veterans receive compassion, housing, and opportunity, they can rebuild their lives and help others do the same.”Evans’ powerful story is featured in a new 30-second PSA highlighting his message of gratitude and the life-changing impact of U.S.VETS programs. Additionally, a short documentary about his life story will be featured at the U.S.VETS Salute Gala on November 5, 2025, at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel in Los Angeles.After serving proudly in the U.S. Marine Corps and later in law enforcement, Evans’ life took a devastating turn that led to nearly four decades of incarceration. Upon release at age 68 with no home, no identification, and nowhere to turn, he found hope at U.S.VETS Inglewood.U.S.VETS provided Evans with transitional housing, meals, and wraparound support as he rebuilt his independence. Determined to give back, he began volunteering alongside staff and fellow veterans, ultimately earning his Peer Support Specialist certification from Loyola Marymount University. In 2025, Evans achieved another milestone: signing the lease to his first apartment in decades and joining U.S.VETS Inglewood as a full-time Peer Support Specialist.“Thanks to U.S.VETS, I’ve gone from having no ID and no place to live to working in a job that gives me purpose,” said Evans. “Now, I help other veterans—especially older ones—find their reason to get up each day. We all deserve to be seen, supported, and valued.”His compassion and commitment have made him a pillar of the Inglewood veteran community, earning him U.S.VETS’ Best Newcomer Award earlier this year.“Sam represents the best of what happens when we invest in veterans’ futures,” Vincent added. “His transformation is a powerful reminder that every veteran—no matter their past—deserves the chance to heal and thrive.”Now in its fifth year, Make Camo Your Cause to #HONORUSVETS encourages individuals, businesses, and communities nationwide to wear camouflage on Veterans Day, host fundraisers, and donate to support the mission to end veteran homelessness.To learn more about U.S.VETS, the Make Camo Your Cause campaign, or to get involved, visit USVETS.org/CAMO.Make Camo Your Cause to #HONORUSVETS is a national campaign inviting Americans to salute our nation’s veterans by wearing camo, raising awareness, and supporting U.S.VETS’ mission to prevent and end veteran homelessness. Camouflage, once designed to conceal, now stands as a symbol of visibility, dignity, and unity for veterans. Americans are encouraged to:-SHOP at shop.usvets.org to benefit veterans.-WEAR camo year-round, especially on Veterans Day (November 11).-SHARE photos and stories with #HONORUSVETS.-DONATE $11 on 11/11 to help end veteran homelessness.The Make Camo Your Cause online shop features limited-edition apparel and accessories, as well as cause-marketing products from partners such as Fox Corporation, Dr. Squatch, Spouse-ly, Credit One, Lawry’s Restaurants and more. Supporters can also join the Camo Club for exclusive updates and perks through a monthly donation.About U.S.VETSU.S.VETS is the largest nonprofit with boots on the ground to combat America’s veteran homeless crisis head-on. Its holistic approach delivers intervention and prevention programs, including housing, mental health, career and wraparound services, helping more than 20,000 homeless and at-risk veterans and their families each year by providing a safe place to live, essential resources and a path toward a stable, hopeful future. U.S.VETS operates residential and service sites nationwide, with the mission of preventing and ending veteran homelessness.

Make Camo Your Cause with U.S.VETS client Sam Evans (U.S. Marine Corps veteran)

