TENEX.AI Secures Funding from Florida Opportunity Fund & DeepWork Capital, Sets World HQ in Sarasota FL

TENEX.AI, the AI SOC leader, announced its $27M Series A included the Florida Opportunity Fund and DeepWork, joining Crosspoint Capital and Andreessen Horowitz

SARASOTA, FL, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- TENEX.AI, the AI-native cybersecurity company transforming security operations, today announced additional investment in its $27 million Series A funding round from DeepWork Capital and the Florida Opportunity Fund. This follows the initial close led by Crosspoint Capital Partners, with full participation from Andreessen Horowitz (a16z) and Shield Capital.In just six months in the market, TENEX has exceeded $10 million in revenue and secured multiple Fortune 500 customers, underscoring TENEX’s leadership in the AI SOC and MDR markets. The investment supports its commitment to establishing its world headquarters in Sarasota, FL, aligning with regional initiatives to bolster Florida’s already strong cybersecurity ecosystem.DeepWork Capital, an Orlando-based early-stage venture capital firm founded in 2015, invests in innovative companies in the technology and life science sectors through both proprietary and public committed capital funds. The Florida Opportunity Fund, a state-backed initiative promoting economic growth through targeted investments, has approved over $250 million in loans and investments for Florida businesses via programs like SSBCI 2.0. Together, these investors strengthen TENEX’s ties to Florida’s innovation landscape.As part of this investment, TENEX is opening its world headquarters in Sarasota, FL, in alignment with the emergence of CyberBay - Tampa Bay’s thriving cybersecurity ecosystem that ties together workforce development, the private sector, and military and government initiatives. Recent CyberBay milestones include an inaugural conference hosted by Cyber Florida, the Bellini College of Artificial Intelligence and Cybersecurity at USF, and Bellini Capital. The October event followed the historic $40 million gift that established the Bellini College earlier this year. TENEX anticipates hiring up to 100 high-skilled AI and cybersecurity employees in Sarasota over the next couple of years, with proportional growth in its other offices in Kansas City, and San Jose, CA.This expansion not only drives local job creation but also positions TENEX at the heart of the Tampa Bay area’s burgeoning tech scene, contributing to broader economic benefits through innovation and talent development.“As a state representative committed to economic growth, I’m thrilled to see TENEX commit to Sarasota,” said State Representative Taylor Yarkosky. “Their focus on AI-driven cybersecurity aligns with Florida’s innovative spirit, promising new skilled positions as well as strengthening our national defenses against evolving threats.”TENEX CEO Eric Foster announced “this support enables us to scale globally while committing to regional growth. In Sarasota we’ll be able to hire top AI and cyber talent, thanks in part to the CyberBay initiative. By rooting our headquarters in Florida, we’re not only benefiting from an amazing pro-business administration but also the incredible Tampa Bay Area cybersecurity talent pool. With parallel expansion in our Kansas City and San Jose offices, TENEX.ai is committed to our mission, upholding our moral imperative to secure our national digital infrastructure, to enable our businesses to move faster but securely with the power of artificial intelligence, all while nurturing the next generation of innovators.”Arnie Bellini, Tech Entrepreneur & CyberBay Evangelist, added: “TENEX is showing tremendous vision by planting its flag in CyberBay, a powerful network of talent, research, and innovation that’s redefining how cybersecurity and AI companies grow. We’re rolling out the red carpet -- the CyberBay treatment -- connecting TENEX with the Bellini College’s top graduates, advanced research partnerships, and a thriving community of tech startups and solution builders. That’s the beauty of CyberBay: it’s a living ecosystem where innovation fuels opportunity, and opportunity fuels the next wave of American strength.”TENEX’s alignment with Florida’s tech ecosystem is further evidenced by recent CyberBay developments, such as the release of the CyberBay 2025 Report on securing the future through collaborative efforts, Arnie Bellini’s recognition as Tampa Bay Wave’s 2025 Tech Legend for his contributions to AI and cybersecurity, and additional philanthropic support totaling $2.3 million for USF’s Bellini College, including a new $300,000 donation from the Bellinis. These initiatives underscore the region’s momentum in fostering AI-driven security innovations, which TENEX is poised to advance through its agentic AI platform.“The Florida Opportunity Fund invests in companies that drive economic impact and job creation,” said Robert Harvey, President and Executive Director of Florida Opportunity Fund. “TENEX’s expansion in Sarasota exemplifies how strategic funding can enhance Florida’s position as a leader in cybersecurity and AI.”This announced funding will further accelerate TENEX’s engineering efforts to enhance its agentic AI capabilities, expand sales to meet growing demand, and support its enterprise customers with faster, more cost-effective threat detection and response.“DeepWork Capital is excited to back TENEX as they pioneer AI-native security operations from right here in Florida,” said Ken Hall, Partner at DeepWork Capital. “Their rapid growth and focus on scalable innovation align with our mission to fuel breakthroughs that can happen anywhere, especially in our home state.”TENEX is hiring for a number of positions, especially in Sarasota. Interested parties can find more information at TENEX.ai/careers — and more information on the company’s award-winning culture outlined in the company’s Netflix-style culture deck hosted at culture.tenex.ai “TENEX.AI’s decision to establish its headquarters in Sarasota underscores the region’s growing reputation as a hub for cybersecurity innovation,” said Ernie Ferraresso, senior director, Cyber Florida at USF. “Their presence will spark new jobs, inspire fresh ideas, and accelerate the development of advanced cybersecurity solutions. By bringing these capabilities to market in the CyberBay region, TENEX.AI not only strengthens Florida’s innovation ecosystem, but also contributes to the nation’s cybersecurity leadership.”About TENEXTENEX is a cybersecurity company leveraging advanced artificial intelligence and human expertise to transform enterprise security. Backed by Crosspoint Capital Partners, Andreessen Horowitz (a16z), Shield Capital, DeepWork Capital, and the Florida Opportunity Fund, TENEX’s flagship offering is a next-generation AI-native Managed Detection and Response (MDR) solution, redefining how organizations detect and respond to threats. With deep expertise in Google and Microsoft security ecosystems and state-of-the-art AI capabilities, TENEX empowers enterprises to enhance threat detection, agility, and resilience while maximizing the value of their security investments. For more information, visit tenex.ai or contact pr@tenex.ai.

