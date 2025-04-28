TENEX Announces Cybersecurity Product Leader Brandon Dixon joins TENEX.ai as Strategic Advisor

TENEX Announces Cybersecurity Product Leader Brandon Dixon - formerly Security AI Strategist at Microsoft - joins TENEX.ai as Strategic Advisor

Brandon has been at the forefront of two of the biggest shifts in cybersecurity: the rise of threat intelligence and the emergence of AI-driven security operations.” — Elias "Lou" Manousos, Chairman of TENEX.AI

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- TENEX.AI, an AI-native cybersecurity company transforming enterprise security, today announced that cybersecurity product leader Brandon Dixon has joined the TENEX Advisory Board. A seasoned cybersecurity entrepreneur and product leader, Brandon has founded multiple startups and played a central role in three successful exits.Brandon was the co-founder of a threat intelligence company acquired by RiskIQ, where he went on to lead product and strategy for several years. He was instrumental in shaping the company’s direction and played a key role in its eventual acquisition by Microsoft.Most recently, he served as Security AI Strategist at Microsoft, helping align internal research and product investments with the rapidly evolving AI landscape. In this role, he fused market insight with internal innovation efforts to shape Microsoft’s AI security strategy. He led the initial launch of Microsoft Security Copilot – the company’s first AI-powered security product – and contributed to the development of Microsoft Defender Threat Intelligence and Microsoft Defender External Attack Surface Management."Brandon has been at the forefront of two of the biggest shifts in cybersecurity: the rise of threat intelligence and the emergence of AI-driven security operations," said Elias "Lou" Manousos, Chairman of TENEX.AI. "His track record of building successful products and scaling innovation inside world-class organizations like Microsoft is exactly the kind of experience that will help propel TENEX’s mission to transform how enterprise security is delivered."Brandon is widely regarded as an expert in cybersecurity, with deep domain expertise spanning threat intelligence, security operations, attack surface management, and the application of AI to real-world security challenges.“At TENEX, we’re bringing together the brightest minds in AI, automation, and cybersecurity to transform how enterprises detect, defend, and respond to cyber threats,” said Eric Foster, Founder and CEO of TENEX. “Brandon’s unparalleled experience founding companies, driving innovation, and operationalizing AI within one of the world’s largest and most advanced technology organizations makes him an invaluable addition to our team. He brings a rare combination of startup agility and enterprise-scale execution, and his insights will help us further accelerate our mission to deliver AI-driven security solutions that are faster, smarter, and more cost-effective than legacy approaches.”Dixon joins a distinguished roster of cybersecurity leaders on the TENEX advisory board, including:- David Isacoff: Former Technical Director at the NSA with over 40 years of experience in cyber operations, counterintelligence, and counterterrorism.- Jason Zann: Head of Threat Intelligence Strategy for Microsoft Federal- Haroon Meer: Founder of Thinkst, the company behind Thinkst Canary, a leading deception-based security platform.- Chad Kreimendahl: Founder and CEO of Onspring, a no-code GRC platform ranked as the #1 solution by SoftwareReviews for six consecutive years.- Iman Ghanizada: Former Global Head of Autonomic Security Operations at Google and primary author of the influential paper defining the vision for the “10X Transformation of the Security Operations Center.”- Steve Carter: CEO & Co-founder of Nucleus Security, a leader in unified vulnerability management.- Eric McAlpine: Founder, CEO, and Managing Partner of Momentum Cyber, the premier investment bank exclusively focused on cybersecurity.- Kevin Tian: Co-founder and CEO of Doppel, the AI-native social engineering defense platform.TENEX is a cybersecurity company leveraging advanced artificial intelligence and human expertise to transform enterprise security. Backed by Andreessen Horowitz (a16z) and Shield Capital , TENEX’s flagship offering is a next-generation Managed Detection and Response (MDR) service, transforming how organizations detect and respond to threats. With deep expertise in Google and Microsoft security ecosystems and state-of-the-art AI capabilities, TENEX empowers enterprises to strengthen threat detection, agility, and resilience while maximizing the value of their security investments.For more information, visit TENEX.AI or contact info@tenex.ai.

