Results-Driven Sales Leader to Accelerate Global Revenue Growth for Chief Outsiders Clients

Growth Starts Here With extensive experience in sales leadership and key account management, David Austin joins Chief Outsiders to scale mid-market companies as a fractional CSO.

With extensive experience in sales leadership and key account management, David Austin joins Chief Outsiders to scale mid-market companies as a fractional CSO.

Bringing expertise in solution selling a broad portfolio of products and services, David navigates complex sales cycles in highly matrixed environments to exceed revenue and profitability targets.” — Chuck Dushman, Managing Partner, Chief Outsiders

ST. LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- David Austin, an experienced sales, business development, and commercial operations leader, will now apply his medical technology , SaaS, service contracting, manufacturing, and benefits knowledge to take client sales to the next level as a Fractional CSO for Chief Outsiders. Recently, Austin joined Chief Outsiders' team of more than 120 Fractional Chief Sales Officers (CSOs) and Fractional Chief Marketing Officers (CMOs).“Bringing expertise in solution selling a broad portfolio of products and services, David navigates complex sales cycles in highly matrixed environments to exceed revenue and profitability targets,” said Chuck Dushman, Managing Partner, Chief Outsiders. “We are thrilled to add his broad industry experience to our team of battle-tested CSOs.”According to the Chief Outsiders website, Austin leads all aspects of commercial business operations. With a deep understanding of the competitive landscape and an ability to build strong relationships with key stakeholders, he drives implementation through plans, processes and actions that are measurable, sustainable and transparent.Medical Technology Sales LeadershipAt Chief Outsiders, Austin works with the CEOs of PE-backed, early-stage, and mid-Market medical technology SaaS, service, manufacturing, and benefits companies to accelerate sales growth. Whether delivering global revenue growth or building organizations for successful exit, his focus is on maximizing sales performance.For example, prior to joining Chief Outsiders as Vice President and General Manager, Healthcare Safety, Corrections and Security at Metrasens, Inc, he drove 180% year-over-year sales growth through a Salesforce.com reorganization, an aggressive commercial strategy, and cross-functional alignment. Leading a commercial team of 21 multi-discipline professionals through the COVID-19 pandemic, he increased revenue (14%) and profitability (17%) targets YoY.Austin’s executive sales leadership experience also includes roles as Principal at EDA Consulting, Cofounder and President for Summit Sales Partners, and Vice President, Service Sales at Siemens Healthineers. Prior roles include Vice President of Sales for Gamma Medica, Inc., U.S. Director of Sales, MRI and Ultrasound at Hologic, Inc. and Senior Regional Sales Manager and Field Sales Trainer for Sentinelle Medical, Inc.To support his successful sales leadership career, Austin earned an EMBA, Master of Business Administration from the Olin Business School at Washington University in St. Louis, Missouri. He also received a Bachelor of Science with Honors in Biochemistry from the University of Missouri in Columbia, Missouri. While there, Austin served as an Undergraduate Research Associate for the Cardiothoracic Surgery Department and as a Pharmacy Technician at University Hospital.About Chief OutsidersMid-sized companies unlock market potential and accelerate growth with top-tier talent and technology from Chief Outsiders, the nation’s leading provider of fractional sales and marketing services.CEOs and business leaders drive sales and marketing strategy to make big things happen with instant access to the firm’s cohesive, battle-tested team of more than 120 fractional executives, a diverse pool of world-class expertise. Each brings the experience of VP Sales, VP Marketing, or higher at one or more operating companies, including many Fortune 500 firms.Team Outsiders™ leverages this same expertise to deliver on-demand enterprise-grade execution to power growth with efficiency and flexibility. GrowthGears OS supports faster, smarter, and less risky growth. The industry’s first AI-powered growth platform integrates both the comprehensive strategy of fractional executives and the precise execution of Team Outsiders™. We built its transparent, client-friendly interface around Chief Outsiders’ proven Growth Gears™ process.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.