Minister Thembi Simelane: Third Annual Indaba of the Community Scheme Ombud Service

Good day,

It is indeed an honour and a privilege to address this 3rd Annual CSOS Indaba of 2025. This is an important platform that gives us an opportunity to deeply reflect on a host of issues in the community schemes’ value chain, assess progress made, galvanise, and build on the existing partnerships. Programme Director, allow me to extend my sincere and profound appreciation to our stakeholders and the role they have played and continue to play in making sure that the Community Scheme Ombud (CSOS) is a living organism and serves their interests in line with the Community Scheme Ombud Service Act.

The fact that we are gathered here today for the third consecutive Indaba under the theme, “ is a testament to continuity, growth, and the value of sustained dialogue among stakeholders.

As we reflect on the journey thus far, it is important that the lessons drawn from the past two Indabas serve as a foundation for refining strategies, strengthening delivery, and deepening collective partnership among stakeholders in delivering the intended benefit of promoting good and sustainable governance of community schemes.

Programme Director, it is the CSOS’ strategic intent to meaningfully contribute to the achievement of the 2030 human settlements vision through the enhancement of vibrant community schemes as an alternative tenure option for most citizens in the country. It is therefore essential not only to understand the different schemes that form part of our scheme universe, but also to ensure that they are heard, represented, and protected at all times.

Colleagues, the above precisely underscores the existence of CSOS, which, , regulate the Community Schemes sector in South Africa. This will only be possible with a complete and accurate database. The entire CSOS value chain and service delivery model is underpinned by the success in creating a complete database of Community Schemes.

Programme Director, with a total of above 38,000 schemes registered, there is still a great need to register all the remaining unregistered schemes. What is also pleasing is that over 70% of the registered schemes are compliant. Through this Indaba and all other interventions implemented, we must reach 100% compliance.

It is important to note that, at a time when we continue to rebuild trust in public institutions, CSOS stands as an example of how accountability and collaboration can restore confidence. Through constructive partnerships with stakeholders, the organisation is addressing key challenges, including dispute resolution backlogs and strengthening trust in its systems and services. It is encouraging to note that CSOS’ current performance stands at 86%, a commendable achievement that reflects commitment, teamwork, and sound leadership. Despite operational pressures and a complex environment, this performance demonstrates what can be achieved when an organisation is united by purpose and driven by results.

I am convinced that the new board will strive towards the 100% performance. This is the challenge I am giving to our board members.

In today’s fast-paced world, where information constantly competes for attention, CSOS has managed to ensure that its voice is heard, its work is visible, and its impact is recognised. I commend the organisation for its brand awareness drive, which has elevated its visibility and deepened ongoing engagements with stakeholders across the sector.

However, visibility must always be matched by quality and efficiency of service, particularly in the resolution of disputes. A strong brand is not only defined by how well it is known, but by how consistently it delivers on its promise. The next phase for CSOS must therefore be focusing in translating its strengthened visibility into tangible results by ensuring effective and efficient dispute resolution, timely service delivery, and sustaining public trust.

To achieve this, I urge CSOS to benchmark itself against leading institutions, both locally and globally, to draw lessons and adopt best practices in governance, stakeholder engagement, and operational efficiency. Continuous improvement must remain a cornerstone of its institutional culture.

As CSOS grows in strength and stature, let us remember to embrace the transformation journey of this sector that started 3 years ago. The progress in this regard is going well with the finalised Transformation Strategy and a draft Sector Score Card, which will be negotiated with the sector before implementation. This sector transformation strategy is a product of all the round table discussions that took place across the country, with various stakeholders. This shows that we are a sector that embraces transformation.

There are several initiatives, such as the appointment and training of Previously Disadvantaged Individuals (PDI) as Executive Managing Agent (EMA), with a total of 152 now on the panel, with some of them ready to be incubated and others are well fit to take the role of managing schemes, 14 EMA’s Managing schemes. All EMAs on the CSOS panel are property practitioners registered with the Property Practitioners Regulatory Authority, another Entity of the Department of Human Settlements. They notably operate in various provinces across the country.

Programme Director, the government remains firmly committed to supporting CSOS and its important mandate. Together, let us continue to promote good governance, transparency, and trust within community schemes. Strong communities build strong nations, and CSOS is at the heart of making that vision a reality.

Next year, CSOS will celebrate ten years of service, a decade marked by dedication, resilience, and meaningful impact. As we approach this milestone, I challenge all of us to reimagine the next decade, characterised by innovation, transformation, and heightened public confidence.

I wish you all fruitful engagements and constructive deliberations during this Indaba. May your discussions inspire new ideas, foster collaboration, and strengthen our shared commitment to building cohesive, well-governed, and sustainable community schemes across South Africa.

I thank you.

