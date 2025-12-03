Minister Gwede Mantashe announces adjustment of fuel prices effective from 3 December 2025

The Minister of Mineral and Petroleum Resources announces the adjustment of fuel prices based on current local and international factors with effect from the 3rd of December 2025.

South Africa’s fuel prices are adjusted monthly, informed by international and local factors. International factors include the fact that South Africa imports both crude oil and finished products at a price set at the international level, including importation costs, e.g., shipping costs.

The main reasons for the fuel price adjustments are due to:

1. Crude oil prices

The average Brent Crude oil price decreased from 64.14 US Dollars (USD) to 63.54 USD during the period under review. The main contributing factors are oversupply concerns due to increased production by OPEC+ and non-OPEC producers amid slower global demand.

2. International petroleum product prices

The average international product prices of petrol were affected by lower inventories ahead of the winter season in the Northern Hemisphere due to planned and unplanned refinery outages which resulted in higher refinery margins. These factors led to higher contributions to the Basic Fuel Prices of petrol, diesel and illuminating paraffin by 28.97 c/l, 64.09 c/l and 72.04 c/l, respectively.

3. Rand/US Dollar exchange rate

The Rand appreciated on average, against the US Dollar (from 17.29 to 17.23 Rand per USD) during the period under review when compared to the previous one. This led to lower contributions to the Basic Fuel Prices of petrol, diesel and illuminating paraffin by 3.36 c/l, 3.79 c/l and 3.76 c/l, respectively.

4. Implementation of the Slate Levy

The cumulative slate amounted to a positive balance of R4.36 billion for petrol and diesel of at the end of October 2025. In line with the provisions of the Self-Adjusting Slate Levy Mechanism, a slate levy of zero cents per litre remains in the price structures of petrol and diesel with effect from the 3rd of December 2025.

5. Adjustment of the Industry Margins

In line with the application of the Regulatory Accounting System (RAS), the Minister of Mineral and Petroleum Resources approved a net increase of 3.6 c/l in the annual margin adjustments on petrol and a net increase of 5.48 c/l on diesel and illuminating paraffin wholesale prices, with effect from the 3rd of December 2025 (Annexure E).

6. Annual Adjustment of the Pricing Elements in the Maximum Retail Price Structure of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPGas)

The Minister approved the annual adjustment to the pricing elements of the maximum retail price of LPGas with effect from the 3rd of December 2025. The operating expenses and the working capital were adjusted by the average Consumer Price Index (CPI) for 2024 of 4.4% whilst the depreciation, primary transport cost and the gross margin were adjusted by the average Producer Price Index (PPI) for 2024 which was 3.1%. The total increase in the MRP is 60.0 c/kg at the coast (Zone 1A) and 70.0 c/kg inland (Gauteng, Zone 9C) (Annexure F).

7. The Maximum Refinery Gate Price (MRGP) for LPGas that is imported through the Port of Saldanha Bay in the Western Cape province.

The Maximum Refinery Gate Price (MRGP) and the Maximum Retail Price (MRP) of LPGas that is imported through the Port of Saldanha Bay will be R 1 2 429.29 and R 32.99 per kilogram, respectively, effective from the 3rd of December 2025.

Based on current local and international factors, the fuel prices for December 2025 will be adjusted as follows:

Petrol 93 (ULP & LRP): twenty-nine cents per litre (29.00 c/l) increase.

Petrol 95 (ULP & LRP): twenty-nine cents per litre (29.00 c/l) increase.

Diesel (0.05% sulphur): sixty-five point four eight cents per litre (65.48 c/l) increase.

Diesel (0.005% sulphur): eighty-two point four eight cents per litre (82.48 c/l) increase.

Illuminating Paraffin (wholesale): seventy-four point four eight cents per litre (74.48 c/l) increase.

SMNRP for IP: ninety-nine cents per litre (99.00 c/l) increase.

Maximum LPGas Retail Price: twenty-four cents per litre (24.00 c/kg) increase & nine cents per kilogram (9.00 c/kg) increase in the Western Cape.

The fuel prices schedule for the different zones will be published on Tuesday, the 2nd of December 2025.

Media enquiries:

E-mail: mediadesk@dmre.gov.za

Ms Yolanda Mhlathi

E-mail: yolanda.mhlathi@dmre.gov.za

Cell: 067 258 1122

Mr Johannes Mokobane

E-mail: johannes.mokobane@dmre.gov.za

Cell: 082 766 3674

Ms Lerato Ntsoko

E-mail: lerato.ntsoko@dmre.gov.za

Cell: 082 459 2788

#GovZAUpdates

