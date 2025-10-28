Assisted Living Costs Double Across U.S. States in 2025

A VELA Chair helps seniors stay active, independent, and engaged in daily home activities. Hybrid mobility chair for independence Ergonomic home seating from VELA Chairs helps seniors cook, read, and move safely — promoting independence and reducing fall risk. Simple ergonomic tools, like a stable mobility chair, help seniors cook and move safely at home — supporting independence and confidence. VELA Chairs’ adjustable chairs make everyday tasks easier — from cooking and dining to working — supporting safety, independence, and comfort.

Senior living costs double across U.S. states in 2025 — VELA Chairs urges ergonomic solutions to extend independence at home.

Maintaining independence at home for as long as possible can make a meaningful difference for families — both financially and emotionally.” — Thea Johansen, physical therapist at VELA Chairs

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- What does it cost to grow old in America? A new analysis of assisted living costs reveals that seniors in some states now pay more than double the national average — underscoring the widening regional gap in access to care.According to 2025 estimates from SeniorLiving.org, the average monthly cost of assisted living in the U.S. has climbed to $6,129, or $73,548 annually. Yet families in Hawaii face the highest burden at $11,650 per month, while those in Mississippi pay just $4,578 — a difference of more than $7,000 every month.“With the right ergonomic support, people can often remain active in their own homes longer, reducing the immediate need for full-time care,” says Thea Johansen, Physical Therapist at VELA Chairs “These findings highlight the urgent need for practical mobility solutions. Maintaining independence at home for as long as possible can make a meaningful difference for families — both financially and emotionally.”Top 5 Most Expensive States for Assisted Living (2025)1. Hawaii – $11,6502. Alaska – $10,5043. Massachusetts – $9,3304. Connecticut – $9,2245. Washington, D.C. – $8,930Top 5 Least Expensive States for Assisted Living (2025)47. Utah – $4,82648. Oklahoma – $4,76549. Idaho – $4,73850. Alabama – $4,71051. Mississippi – $4,578Independence as the Missing LinkWhile assisted living remains essential for many seniors, experts emphasize that promoting independence can help delay or reduce long-term care needs. Ergonomic mobility aids, such as adjustable chairs and support tools, can help individuals perform daily activities safely and comfortably — reducing fall risks and preserving dignity.“The ability to move safely and carry out everyday activities independently is crucial for both physical and mental health,” adds Johansen.“Small ergonomic interventions can extend the years people live well at home.”Living Independently — A Growing PriorityFor many older adults, staying in their own home represents far more than comfort — it’s about dignity, freedom, and emotional well-being. Everyday activities like cooking, getting dressed, or moving between rooms can become challenging as mobility declines, but the right chair or ergonomic support can restore a sense of control. VELA’s mobility chairs are designed to help seniors stay active in daily life — from preparing meals in the kitchen to socializing at the dining table — empowering them to live independently for longer.About VELA ChairsVELA Chairs is a leading provider of specialized indoor mobility chairs designed to empower seniors and adults with disabilities, making everyday tasks effortless and enjoyable. With a presence in the US market since 2012 and over 500,000 customers worldwide, VELA Chairs is committed to enhancing the quality of life through innovative ergonomic solutions. Since 1935, VELA has worked to promote independence, safety, and dignity for people with mobility challenges — always combining Scandinavian craftsmanship with evidence-based innovation. With headquarters in Denmark and partners across the world, VELA collaborates with healthcare professionals and rehabilitation specialists to create lasting, positive impact in everyday life.Learn more at www.vela-chairs.com

Watch how ergonomic mobility chairs from VELA help seniors stay active and independent at home — reducing the need for full-time assisted care.

