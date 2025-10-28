Influential Women Celebrates Katia Gomes Cavalcanti as a Leader in Digital Transformation

REDMOND, WA, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Driving Innovation and Inclusion at Microsoft Through Visionary Leadership in Technology and GovernanceInfluential Women proudly recognizes Katia Gomes Cavalcanti in its prestigious 2025 series, celebrating her as a Principal Product Manager at Microsoft, where she leads one of the company’s most impactful internal governance initiatives, serving over 190,000 users globally. With over 15 years of experience in enterprise transformation, Katia brings deep expertise in compliance, change management, and digital strategy. Her current role centers on enabling secure and compliant collaboration across Microsoft through scalable solutions powered by AI, automation, and data-driven insights. Known for her clarity, influence, and empathy, she guides a cross-functional team of 55 in reshaping governance models to balance user experience with operational rigor.Katia holds an MBA in Business Management from Fundação Getúlio Vargas and possesses a wealth of credentials, including Certified Project Management Professional, Certified International Project Manager, Certified Scrum Product Owner, AWS Certified Cloud Practitioner, and Master Project Manager. Her exemplary leadership has also earned her the FY25 MSD Beacon Award, a recognition of her contributions to the field.Prior to her tenure at Microsoft, Katia held senior leadership roles across Latin America’s top firms, including NEORIS, Bayer, and Embraer. At Neoenergia, she managed a $14 million IT portfolio, successfully delivering the first SAP HANA utility implementation in the Americas. Her early career laid the foundation for her reputation as a turnaround expert, recovering complex, high-risk projects with precision and purpose.Katia attributes her success to continuously building knowledge and staying curious, which has allowed her to adapt, grow, and lead effectively throughout her career. “Perseverance is key—success often comes to those who remain committed, even when the path gets challenging,” she states.To young women entering her industry, Katia offers empowering advice: “Make imposter syndrome your friend, not your enemy—it means you’re growing, pushing boundaries, and stepping into spaces where your voice and perspective are needed.” She acknowledges that navigating a male-dominated environment presents challenges, but also opportunities for greater inclusion, representation, and diverse leadership.One of the most important values to Katia in both her work and personal life is strengthening her personal brand—staying authentic, consistent, and intentional in how she shows up and leads. Driven by a passion for digital ecosystems that uplift and empower, Katia Gomes Cavalcanti continues to champion transformation that is as inclusive as it is innovative.Learn More about Katia Gomes Cavalcanti:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/katia-gomescavalcanti Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

