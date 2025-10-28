Saudi Arabia's KFSHRC Expands its Partnership Portfolio to Accelerate Health Innovation

١٣

SAUDI ARABIA, October 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- King Faisal Specialist Hospital and Research Center (KFSHRC) signed a memorandum of understanding with Riyadh Airports to develop innovative health and public-awareness services at King Khalid International Airport, improving the experience of patients and travelers, aligning health and aviation efforts, and enabling national public-health and quality-of-life initiatives.The ceremony was held at KFSHRC’s pavilion at the Global Health Exhibition 2025, which opened yesterday at the Riyadh Exhibitions and Convention Center in Malham, with Riyadh Airports Company represented by CEO Mr. Ayman AboAbah.To strengthen preventive health, KFSHRC signed a cooperation agreement with King Saud University and the Saudi Health Council to advance joint work in public health, disease prevention and control, injury reduction, exchange of scientific and research expertise, and the creation of a national sudden-death registry.In medicines security, KFSHRC partnered with Lifera, a Public Investment Fund company, to develop and innovate cell and gene therapies in the Kingdom. The partnership covers infrastructure readiness and development of specialized skills, an important step toward building national capabilities and bringing cutting-edge treatments to patients.KFSHRC also signed an MoU with SCG to form a strategic partnership that will accelerate the development and clinical application of advanced cell and gene therapies in Saudi Arabia. In addition, an agreement with Eli Lilly will localize the manufacturing of advanced medical materials used to diagnose brain diseases such as Alzheimer’s, improving test accuracy and enabling patients to receive diagnosis and specialized care locally.To advance clinical excellence, KFSHRC entered a strategic partnership with AstraZeneca to broaden access to innovative therapies and diagnostics, develop programs that strengthen research leadership, and promote value-based care models. In the same context, KFSHRC inked an agreement with Prince Sultan University to support the development of applied AI solutions in healthcare, turning research into practical tools that enhance diagnostic efficiency, speed up decision-making, and improve patient experience.For healthcare mobility, KFSHRC signed an agreement with Uber to develop smart transport solutions for patients and clinical staff, ensuring easy access to specialized care and supporting continuity of care inside and outside the hospital.KFSHRC has been ranked first in the Middle East and North Africa and fifteenth globally among the world’s top 250 academic medical centers for 2025 and recognized by Brand Finance as the region’s most valuable healthcare brand. It is also listed among Newsweek’s World’s Best Hospitals 2025, Best Smart Hospitals 2026, and Best Specialized Hospitals 2026, reaffirming its leadership in innovation-driven care.

