The Presidency on official visit of His Excellency President Cyril Ramaphosa to Malaysia

At the invitation of the Honourable Dato’ Seri Anwar Ibrahim, Prime Minister of Malaysia, His Excellency Matamela Cyril Ramaphosa, President of the Republic of South Africa, undertook an Official Visit to Malaysia in conjunction with the 47th ASEAN Summit and Related Summits from 24 to 27 October 2025. This marked President Ramaphosa’s first official visit to Malaysia since assuming the Presidency on 15 February 2018. Since the establishment of diplomatic relations on 8 November 1993, Malaysia and the Republic of South Africa have enjoyed a strong and enduring partnership, underpinned by mutual respect, shared values, and common aspirations.

President Ramaphosa was received by Prime Minister Dato’ Seri Anwar Ibrahim and accorded a ceremonial welcome at Perdana Square, Prime Minister’s Office in Putrajaya on 25 October 2025. Following the ceremony, both leaders held a meeting to review the current state of bilateral relations of Malaysia and the Republic of South Africa and exchanged views on regional and international issues of mutual interest. Both leaders also reaffirmed the bonds of friendship between the two nations and their aspirations to build a more dynamic and resilient partnership. The substantive discussions were held in a warm and cordial atmosphere, reflecting the deep trust and shared commitment of both sides.

Both leaders recognised the importance of revitalising bilateral relations and expressed their commitment to enhancing cooperation in key areas, including trade and investment; halal industry; agriculture; defence; science, technology and innovation; education; tourism and culture; transport; and capacity building. They recognised that enhanced collaboration in these sectors would deliver tangible benefits to the peoples of both countries and contribute to sustainable development and inclusive economic growth.

Both leaders expressed confidence in the continued growth of bilateral relations and noted the considerable untapped economic potentials between Malaysia and the Republic of South Africa. They further agreed to strengthen trade and investment linkages by facilitating participation of businesses from both countries in trade fairs, exhibitions, and business forums.

Malaysia expressed its intention to expand exports of MSPO-certified palm oil to the Republic of South Africa, in support of the country’s growing demand for sustainably produced food and ingredients within its food processing and manufacturing sectors. Both leaders highlighted the importance of enhancing cooperation including research, training programmes, and green manufacturing in the palm oil industry, recognising Malaysia’s position as a global leader in sustainable palm oil production and the Republic of South Africa’s potential as a strategic partner and emerging market. Both sides further agreed to explore opportunities for joint ventures, technology transfer, and capacity-building initiatives to strengthen collaboration and promote sustainable growth in this sector.

Acknowledging the strategic importance of technological advancement, both leaders agreed to strengthen cooperation in the field of semiconductor. Both sides recognised Malaysia’s role as a global hub and leading exporter in the semiconductor industry, and expressed commitment to leverage this expertise to promote knowledge-sharing, joint research, and capacity-building. The Republic of South Africa is keen to export to Malaysia iron and related products, aircraft and spacecrafts components, machineries and parts while also encouraged Malaysia to consider investing in green hydrogen, mineral beneficiation, energy infrastructure, energy battery storage and distribution and automotive.

Recognising the growing global demand for halal products and services, both Leaders agreed to enhance cooperation in the halal sector, capitalising on Malaysia’s expertise as a globally recognised leader in this field. Both countries reaffirmed their commitment to facilitating mutual recognition of halal certification, strengthening the halal food supply chain and manufacturing of halal products, as well as exchanging best practices in halal standards and certification processes. Both countries agreed to further explore mutually beneficial opportunities for joint cooperation in utilising the Republic of South Africa as a Halal Hub to access the huge market for halal consumers in Africa.

Both leaders reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening cooperation in agriculture, particularly in the areas of food security, sustainable farming practices, agro-based industries, and agro-tourism. They agreed to explore opportunities for joint ventures and collaborative initiatives in the areas of technology transfer, capacity building, and innovation in agriculture.

Recognising that bilateral defence relations are underpinned by the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Defence Cooperation signed in 1996, both leaders welcomed the initiative to review the MoU through a Protocol of Amendment aimed at revitalising and strengthening defence cooperation in line with current strategic priorities. They further agreed to reactivate the Defence Committee (DEFCOM) as the primary platform of engagement and implementation of the strategic objectives between Ministries of Defence for both countries, with its reactivation expected to commence in 2026. Both leaders also reaffirmed their shared commitment to deepen collaboration in emerging areas of defence cooperation such as military training and exercises, maritime safety and security, defence science, technology, and industry to deepen existing relations in joint ventures, technology transfer, modernisation, maintenance and repair of defence equipment as well as technology transfer towards mutual interests and partnership.

Both leaders reaffirmed the significance of science, technology, and innovation (STI), as well as especially disruptive technology, as key drivers of economic growth and transformation. They agreed to promote collaboration in emerging sector, particularly through joint research and development, knowledge-sharing, technology transfer, science diplomacy, and capacity-building to strengthen innovation ecosystems in both countries. Both leaders also concurred that the government-led research and innovation must establish robust, reliable research and funding to facilitate sustained collaboration.

Both leaders underscored the importance of education as the cornerstone of sustainable development and shared prosperity. They agreed to enhance cooperation between higher education institutions, promote academic and student exchanges, and strengthen collaboration in technical and vocational education and training (TVET), including joint research and scholarship programmes to nurture future-ready talent and advance knowledge-based growth.

Both leaders acknowledged the significance of culture and tourism in strengthening people-to-people ties and fostering mutual understanding. They agreed to deepen cooperation through exchanges in the fields of arts, heritage, creative industries, and tourism promotion. Both leaders expressed optimism about expanding cooperation in the field of tourism, particularly in the context of Visit Malaysia 2026 (VM2026) and Malaysia Year of Medical Tourism 2026 (MYMT2026) campaigns, as well as the Republic of South Africa’s rich cultural and natural heritages.

Recognising the importance of enhancing connectivity between Malaysia and the Republic of South Africa as a key enabler of trade, tourism, and people-to-people linkages, both leaders encouraged continued collaboration between relevant ministries and agencies, to explore opportunities in the maritime, aviation, and logistics sectors. Both leaders welcomed the private sector participation in areas related to rail transport, logistics, and infrastructure development towards facilitating greater economic integration between the two countries.

Both leaders noted with satisfaction the continued success of the Malaysian Technical Cooperation Programme (MTCP) in supporting capacity-building initiatives in the Republic of South Africa. Malaysia reaffirmed its commitment to further strengthen cooperation under the MTCP, especially in the areas of education, healthcare, semiconductor and renewable energy.

In realising the full potential of the bilateral relations, both Leaders underscored the importance of maintaining regular high-level exchanges, consultations, and close coordination at all levels. They also agreed to continue fostering dialogue and collaboration on regional and international issues of common concern within the framework of multilateral organisations including the United Nations (UN), the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM), and the Commonwealth.

The President of the Republic of South Africa extended his warm congratulations to the Prime Minister and expressed his strong support for Malaysia’s ASEAN Chairmanship. The President conveyed confidence in Malaysia’s leadership in advancing ASEAN’s goals of deeper regional integration, peace, and prosperity. The Prime Minister, in turn, commended the Republic of South Africa’s important role as the G20 Presidency as well as its significant contributions within BRICS in promoting inclusive growth, multilateral cooperation, and global solidarity. Both leaders further agreed to explore avenues of cooperation within BRICS, with a view to advancing shared interests and strengthening further South-South collaboration.

Both Malaysia and the Republic of South Africa reaffirmed their commitment to intensifying cooperation under the ASEAN-South Africa Sectoral Dialogue Partnership framework. Malaysia also expressed its readiness to work closely with the Republic of South Africa to advance shared priorities within ASEAN, including the promotion of regional peace, stability, and prosperity.

Both leaders reaffirmed their unwavering commitment to promoting peace, stability, and justice in the international arena. They noted the active cooperation on key issues within the framework of international organisations, particularly the United Nations (UN), the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM), and the Commonwealth, and reaffirmed their commitment to mutual support for each other’s initiatives and candidatures to international bodies.

Both leaders strongly condemned the atrocities in Gaza and reiterated their steadfast support for the Palestinian people’s inalienable right to self-determination and the establishment of a sovereign, viable, contiguous, and independent Palestinian state. They welcomed initiatives aimed at achieving an immediate, unconditional, and permanent ceasefire; removal of blockade on Gaza; the protection of all civilians; and the unimpeded flow of humanitarian assistance to those affected. Both leaders emphasised the importance of achieving a just, comprehensive, and solution that would bring lasting peace and stability to the region. Malaysia commended the leadership of the President of the Republic of South Africa for initiating proceedings before the International Court of Justice (ICJ) concerning the situation in Gaza.

Both leaders further agreed on the necessity of upholding the international order based on the principles of the UN Charter, including the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all states. Both leaders reaffirmed that military action is never a viable means to resolve any conflict, and that a lasting peace must be pursued through diplomacy, dialogue and collective multilateral efforts.

President Matamela Cyril Ramaphosa conveyed his deep appreciation and sincere gratitude to Prime Minister Dato’ Seri Anwar Ibrahim and the Government of Malaysia for the warm welcome and gracious hospitality extended to him and his delegation during the visit. In return, the President of the Republic of South Africa expressed his keen anticipation of welcoming the Prime Minister of Malaysia at the upcoming G20 Summit to be held from 22 to 23 November 2025 in Johannesburg, Republic of South Africa.

Both leaders reaffirmed their confidence that the outcomes of this visit would further strengthen the bonds of friendship and cooperation between Malaysia and the Republic of South Africa, while paving the way towards a brighter, more prosperous, and mutually beneficial future for both nations.

