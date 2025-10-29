Stats Perform Partners with Pepperdine University to Power Sports AI Innovation and Talent Development

Working directly with Pepperdine’s exceptional students ensures fresh ideas and future leaders for an AI-driven sports ecosystem.” — Carl Mergele, CEO of Stats Perform

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Stats Perform , the leader in sports data and artificial intelligence, today announced a partnership with Pepperdine University ’s Keck Data Science Institute to launch a new academic-industry collaboration focused on building agentic AI innovations and applying generative modeling techniques to interact with, converse about, and understand sports like never before. The goal of this initiative is to advance innovation in sports technology while giving Pepperdine students real-world experience in the fast-growing field of sports AI.The program, led by Professor Fabien Scalzo, will give select juniors and seniors a two-semester, for credit internship that bridges classroom theory with real-world application. Students in the inaugural Fall cohort will work directly with Stats Perform’s Chief Innovation Officer, Christian Marko, and Chief Data Scientist, Dr. Patrick Lucey, providing a rare opportunity to collaborate with two of the industry’s foremost experts."At Stats Perform, we’ve built the world’s deepest and richest sports database, containing 7.2 petabytes of data,” said Carl Mergele, CEO of Stats Perform. “We’re pioneering the future of sports AI with over 645 patent assets, eight domain-specific foundation models, and more than 140 AI models powering innovation across the industry. This partnership bridges our industry-leading technology with the next generation of practitioners. Working directly with Pepperdine’s exceptional students ensures fresh ideas and future leaders for an AI-driven sports ecosystem."Students will dedicate 8–12 hours per week to projects that apply advanced AI and data science techniques to real-world sports technology challenges. They will also receive academic credit, further strengthening the connection between classroom learning and industry practice."This collaboration gives our students unparalleled, real-world experience, applying advanced AI to challenges at the forefront of sports technology,” said Professor Scalzo. “By working directly with Stats Perform, they gain practical skills, industry exposure, and the confidence to thrive in an AI-native world."Beyond internships, the partnership will expand to include capstone projects, new AI-focused courses, and potential technology incubators, creating a pipeline of innovation that connects Pepperdine’s academic excellence with Stats Perform’s global impact in sports.About Stats PerformStats Perform is the market leader in sports data and AI, collecting, analyzing, and delivering the most trusted sports data and insights to media, betting, technology, and team performance partners around the world. With more than 7.2 petabytes of sports data, 645+ patent assets, eight domain-specific foundation models, and more than 140 AI models, Stats Perform powers the next generation of fan experiences and business innovation across the sports ecosystem.About Pepperdine University’s Keck Data Science InstituteThe Keck Data Science Institute at Pepperdine University prepares students for leadership in the rapidly evolving fields of data science and artificial intelligence. Through research, experiential learning, and partnerships with leading organizations, the institute equips students with the technical and applied skills needed to tackle real-world challenges across industries.

