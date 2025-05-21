Stats Perform Analysts Chase Weight and Sam Hovland Recognized as Part of NBC Sports’ Emmy® Winning Team

Winning NFL playoff broadcasts utilized advanced Opta data and in-depth storytelling.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Stats Perform proudly announces that two of its analysts were part of the team that won a Sports Emmy® Award for NBC Sports’ acclaimed coverage of the 2024/25 NFL Playoffs.The 46th Annual Sports EmmyAwards, chosen by the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences, celebrated NBC Sports’ and Peacock’s NFL telecast in the Outstanding Playoff Coverage category. As part of the team, Stats Perform’s Chase Weight and Sam Hovland played a vital role in providing in-depth research, statistical context, data-driven insights, and narrative support that added color and context to the broadcast, enhancing the overall viewer experience.Working closely with NBC’s production team throughout the playoffs, the analysts leveraged Stats Perform’s vast live Opta database and analytical tools to deliver customized data insights and storytelling elements that elevated the on-field action.“We are delighted to see the results of our Research team’s hard work recognized on such a prestigious stage, and to support world-class broadcasts,” said Charles Kaplan, Chief Marketing Officer at Stats Perform. “The Sports EmmyAward demonstrates how impactful data-driven storytelling can be in live sports coverage. This is a proud moment for our entire team. We are committed to collecting the best data, and turning it into the most meaningful, impactful, timely insights for our partners, to help them attract and entertain more viewers for the long-term. We are privileged to work with NBC Sports and Peacock, and we are grateful for the recognition.”The Sports EmmyAward follows recent recognitions of Stats Perform’s excellence at the Sports Technology Awards (Best Broadcast Technology), Business of Football Awards (Best Business Serving Football), and SBC Americas Awards (Industry Innovation of the Year).

