Beamable Network Partners with Metaplex Genesis to Power the Launch of $BMB

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Beamable Network , the decentralized infrastructure platform powering nearly 100 live games and over 11 billion monthly API calls, has partnered with Metaplex, creator of the leading digital-asset standard on Solana. Beamable Network will use Metaplex Genesis, Metaplex’s on-chain protocol for launching tokens on Solana, to host the $BMB token presale on Thursday, Nov. 6, 2025—uniting programmable assets and decentralized markets under one mission: to build the Compute Capital Market for the internet.Built on Solana, Beamable Network connects game developers to decentralized infrastructure through a network of Worker, Router, and Checker Nodes—all backed by recurring, verifiable usage from live games. By selecting Metaplex Genesis, Beamable ensures a secure, scalable, and transparent foundation for the public launch of its $BMB utility token.“For DePIN to matter, it has to serve real industries,” said Jon Radoff, CEO of Beamable. “With Metaplex Genesis, we’re proving that decentralized systems can power the world’s biggest entertainment industry and reward every contributor along the way. It’s the first time game infrastructure becomes an open, on-chain economy.”From Cloud to Compute Capital MarketsTraditional cloud infrastructure is efficient but closed—governed by long-term contracts, fixed pricing, and centralized control. Beamable Network envisions a new model: open, tokenized compute that operates like a market rather than a monopoly.By bringing compute on-chain, Beamable enables a network that:- Aligns price with real demand through market forces, not locked-in contracts.- Improves resilience by distributing workloads across decentralized operators, reducing single points of failure.- Makes infrastructure programmable—turning compute itself into code that can scale dynamically and remain accessible to everyone.Solana’s Internet Capital Markets (ICM) vision, paired with innovations such as Metaplex Genesis, OpenBook, Phoenix, Application-Controlled Execution (ACE), and Multiple Concurrent Leaders (MCL), provides the microstructure needed for this next era of programmable, market-driven compute.Why Beamable Network Chose Metaplex GenesisMetaplex Genesis is a launch protocol for programmable assets that integrates directly into Solana’s on-chain economy. Beamable selected Genesis because it delivers:- Reliability and Security: Battle-tested infrastructure supporting Solana’s largest mints and sales.- Programmable Asset Standards: The foundation for Checker Node NFTs, staking licenses, and future compute markets.- Massive Scalability: Proven throughput for thousands of concurrent buyers.“Beamable Network is a powerful example of how gaming and the web are decentralizing in real time,” said Stephen Hess, founder of Metaplex. “Distributed compute makes applications and games more efficient and resilient, and by launching with Metaplex, they’re establishing the foundation to scale a global network and community.”Powering the DePIN EconomyBeamable Network is not a “gaming token.” It is infrastructure—beginning with gaming—but built for the internet. Every API call, transaction, and gameplay event in its ecosystem represents real compute demand.By launching with Metaplex Genesis, Beamable demonstrates proof of real activity: existing usage, verifiable revenue, and programmable incentives that flow directly to developers, operators, and contributors.A Blueprint for BuildersThis collaboration extends beyond Beamable’s own launch—it’s a model for builders exploring how to bring real networks on-chain. Developers can use Metaplex Genesis to:- Manage tokens, NFTs, and licensing under a unified programmable standard.- Scale efficiently with compressed assets for millions of users.- Reach global audiences through the Genesis Launchpad, built for transparency and community trust.For Beamable Network, it’s the first step toward an open marketplace for compute, where studios, operators, and traders participate in a liquid market for backend capacity.Presale Details- Event: $BMB Token Presale on Metaplex Genesis (sign-ups through Thursday, Oct. 30)- Blockchain: Solana- Date: Nov. 6, 2025- Website: https://beamable.network/presale Participants can join the Beamable Network community and stay updated on launch milestones, node operations, and staking opportunities at https://beamable.network About Beamable NetworkBeamable Network is the first decentralized infrastructure platform built to power real games at scale. Already supporting ~100 titles, 2.5M monthly players, and nearly 11B API calls each month, Beamable Network goes beyond speculative on-chain models to deliver the mission-critical services live games depend on—including matchmaking, player sessions, events, economies, and commerce.Built on Solana and launched through Metaplex Genesis, the $BMB token fuels the Beamable Network, helping developers launch faster and scale more sustainably than with legacy cloud providers or chain-specific ecosystems. Node operators, incentivized by $BMB, earn on-chain revenue by running real workloads that power Web2 and Web3 games alike.Proven Beamable technology already supports mainstream hits such as FIFA Rivals, Star Trek Timelines, Doctor Who: Lost in Time, and Pudgy Party, delivering freedom, scalability, and ownership to studios of all sizes. Beamable Network represents the new model for connected gaming infrastructure—Web2-grade scale with Web3 utility. Learn more at https://beamable.network About MetaplexMetaplex is the leading decentralized protocol on Solana, providing developers and creators the tools to mint, sell, and manage digital assets at scale. With Metaplex Genesis, builders gain launch infrastructure for composable assets and compute economies. Learn more at https://metaplex.com

