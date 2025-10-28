Beamable Network Partners with Metaplex Genesis to Power the Launch of $BMB
Partnership ushers in decentralized compute capital markets on Solana, bringing real-world demand on-chain with public launch Nov. 6, 2025
Built on Solana, Beamable Network connects game developers to decentralized infrastructure through a network of Worker, Router, and Checker Nodes—all backed by recurring, verifiable usage from live games. By selecting Metaplex Genesis, Beamable ensures a secure, scalable, and transparent foundation for the public launch of its $BMB utility token.
“For DePIN to matter, it has to serve real industries,” said Jon Radoff, CEO of Beamable. “With Metaplex Genesis, we’re proving that decentralized systems can power the world’s biggest entertainment industry and reward every contributor along the way. It’s the first time game infrastructure becomes an open, on-chain economy.”
From Cloud to Compute Capital Markets
Traditional cloud infrastructure is efficient but closed—governed by long-term contracts, fixed pricing, and centralized control. Beamable Network envisions a new model: open, tokenized compute that operates like a market rather than a monopoly.
By bringing compute on-chain, Beamable enables a network that:
- Aligns price with real demand through market forces, not locked-in contracts.
- Improves resilience by distributing workloads across decentralized operators, reducing single points of failure.
- Makes infrastructure programmable—turning compute itself into code that can scale dynamically and remain accessible to everyone.
Solana’s Internet Capital Markets (ICM) vision, paired with innovations such as Metaplex Genesis, OpenBook, Phoenix, Application-Controlled Execution (ACE), and Multiple Concurrent Leaders (MCL), provides the microstructure needed for this next era of programmable, market-driven compute.
Why Beamable Network Chose Metaplex Genesis
Metaplex Genesis is a launch protocol for programmable assets that integrates directly into Solana’s on-chain economy. Beamable selected Genesis because it delivers:
- Reliability and Security: Battle-tested infrastructure supporting Solana’s largest mints and sales.
- Programmable Asset Standards: The foundation for Checker Node NFTs, staking licenses, and future compute markets.
- Massive Scalability: Proven throughput for thousands of concurrent buyers.
“Beamable Network is a powerful example of how gaming and the web are decentralizing in real time,” said Stephen Hess, founder of Metaplex. “Distributed compute makes applications and games more efficient and resilient, and by launching with Metaplex, they’re establishing the foundation to scale a global network and community.”
Powering the DePIN Economy
Beamable Network is not a “gaming token.” It is infrastructure—beginning with gaming—but built for the internet. Every API call, transaction, and gameplay event in its ecosystem represents real compute demand.
By launching with Metaplex Genesis, Beamable demonstrates proof of real activity: existing usage, verifiable revenue, and programmable incentives that flow directly to developers, operators, and contributors.
A Blueprint for Builders
This collaboration extends beyond Beamable’s own launch—it’s a model for builders exploring how to bring real networks on-chain. Developers can use Metaplex Genesis to:
- Manage tokens, NFTs, and licensing under a unified programmable standard.
- Scale efficiently with compressed assets for millions of users.
- Reach global audiences through the Genesis Launchpad, built for transparency and community trust.
For Beamable Network, it’s the first step toward an open marketplace for compute, where studios, operators, and traders participate in a liquid market for backend capacity.
Presale Details
- Event: $BMB Token Presale on Metaplex Genesis (sign-ups through Thursday, Oct. 30)
- Blockchain: Solana
- Date: Nov. 6, 2025
- Website: https://beamable.network/presale
Participants can join the Beamable Network community and stay updated on launch milestones, node operations, and staking opportunities at https://beamable.network.
About Beamable Network
Beamable Network is the first decentralized infrastructure platform built to power real games at scale. Already supporting ~100 titles, 2.5M monthly players, and nearly 11B API calls each month, Beamable Network goes beyond speculative on-chain models to deliver the mission-critical services live games depend on—including matchmaking, player sessions, events, economies, and commerce.
Built on Solana and launched through Metaplex Genesis, the $BMB token fuels the Beamable Network, helping developers launch faster and scale more sustainably than with legacy cloud providers or chain-specific ecosystems. Node operators, incentivized by $BMB, earn on-chain revenue by running real workloads that power Web2 and Web3 games alike.
Proven Beamable technology already supports mainstream hits such as FIFA Rivals, Star Trek Timelines, Doctor Who: Lost in Time, and Pudgy Party, delivering freedom, scalability, and ownership to studios of all sizes. Beamable Network represents the new model for connected gaming infrastructure—Web2-grade scale with Web3 utility. Learn more at https://beamable.network.
About Metaplex
Metaplex is the leading decentralized protocol on Solana, providing developers and creators the tools to mint, sell, and manage digital assets at scale. With Metaplex Genesis, builders gain launch infrastructure for composable assets and compute economies. Learn more at https://metaplex.com.
