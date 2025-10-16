Beamable Unveils LaunchPad: $2,500 in Credits to Jumpstart Live-Service Game Development

New developer acceleration program gives studios a faster, lower-risk path to build, launch, and scale live games using Beamable’s proven backend platform.

Studios shouldn’t have to choose between building great gameplay and managing servers.” — Trapper Markelz, COO of Beamable

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Beamable , the developer-first backend and LiveOps platform for building and operating live-service games, is introducing Beamable LaunchPad —a $2,500 credit program that gives studios enterprise-grade technology to start faster, reduce backend costs, and accelerate time to market. As live-service development becomes the industry standard, LaunchPad removes the financial and technical barriers that slow teams down, giving developers a friction-free on-ramp to scalable game infrastructure.Beamable’s LaunchPad tackles one of game development’s biggest challenges: backend complexity. The program provides a $2,500 head start that allows studios to accelerate production, cut infrastructure overhead, and stay focused on what matters most—creating gameplay and player experiences that keep audiences engaged.Lower Risk, Faster LaunchThrough LaunchPad, participating studios can apply $2,500 in Beamable Credits toward the services that make the greatest impact on their roadmap, including:- Laser Beam onboarding, which establishes backend fundamentals—Identity, Content, Analytics, and SDK integration—in days rather than weeks, effectively providing a 50% reduction from the standard setup cost.- Implementation Support, Beamable’s co-development service that enables studios to customize or extend backend systems with guidance from Beamable engineers.- Licenses, offering up to twelve months of Studio Tier access or four months of Pro Tier access, which includes dedicated support via Discord, email, or Slack.By removing backend friction, LaunchPad enables studios to move from prototype to production three to five times faster than teams maintaining their own infrastructure—without the added hiring costs or operational risk.“Studios shouldn’t have to choose between building great gameplay and managing servers,” said Trapper Markelz, COO of Beamable. “LaunchPad removes that trade-off. It gives developers a faster, lower-cost way to start and scale on Beamable so they can focus on what matters most—creating incredible player experiences.”Enterprise-Grade Power, Indie-Friendly AccessLaunchPad was created to make enterprise-grade live-service infrastructure available to every studio—from lean indie teams and ambitious startups to established AAA developers. Whether building a free-to-play mobile hit, a large-scale MMO, a co-op adventure, or a web3-enabled experience, LaunchPad gives studios the freedom to experiment, iterate, and scale without heavy upfront costs.Beamable integrates directly inside Unity and Unreal, providing ready-made systems for authentication, player data, content management, economies, leaderboards, and LiveOps—all so teams can focus on creating, not maintaining servers.“Every game is different,” added Markelz. “LaunchPad gives teams the flexibility to apply their credits where it accelerates their development the most—setup, support, or licensing. It’s about letting studios spend smarter, ship faster, and stay focused on creativity.”Proven Platform, Real MomentumBeamable powers nearly 100 live games and supports more than 11 billion API calls and three million monthly active players across mobile, console, and PC. The Beamable platform gives studios of every size the ability to operate scalable, feature-rich live games without maintaining servers or rebuilding backend infrastructure—freeing teams to focus entirely on creativity and player engagement.LaunchPad builds on this foundation of growth and reliability by lowering the barrier for new developers to join the Beamable ecosystem. The program provides immediate, measurable value that helps studios reach launch faster, reduce operational risk, and take advantage of the same proven technology trusted by Beamable’s global partners.How to ApplyStudios can learn more about the Beamable LaunchPad Program on Beamable’s official site and contact the Beamable team to learn more, including:- Applicants must use a commercial studio email address.- Credits may be applied to any eligible service within Beamable’s ecosystem.About BeamableBeamable helps game studios build fast, launch smart, and scale without limits. Founded by game-industry veterans, Beamable created the industry-leading developer-first platform for building and operating live-service games—empowering teams to move from concept to live operations faster than ever. By simplifying the integration of backend and LiveOps features such as authentication, player data, economies, and content management directly inside Unity and Unreal, Beamable removes technical roadblocks so developers can focus on gameplay and growth. Today, Beamable powers nearly 100 live games and supports over 11 billion API calls each month. Learn more at www.beamable.com # # #

