Openwave Wins ‘Best AI-Powered Email & Messaging Platform 2025’ at the Wealth & Finance Management Consulting Awards

AI-driven innovation earns Openwave global recognition for transforming secure, scalable email and messaging solutions for service providers.

DUBLIN, IRELAND, October 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Openwave , a global leader in white-label email and messaging solutions for service providers (SPs), today announced it has been named “Best AI-Powered Email & Messaging Platform 2025” by Wealth & Finance International as part of its annual Management Consulting Awards The award recognizes Openwave’s continued innovation in AI-driven communication technologies and its leadership in helping telecom and internet service providers deliver secure, scalable, and intelligent messaging experiences to hundreds of millions of users worldwide.Openwave’s solutions power hundreds of millions of mailboxes globally, deployed by major carriers across Asia, Europe, and the Americas. Its cloud-native architecture enables geo-redundant deployment, AIOps-based self-healing, and sustainable operations that significantly lower total cost of ownership for service providers.About OpenwaveOpenwave is a leading global provider of white-label email and messaging platforms designed specifically for Service Providers (SPs). With over 25 years of experience, Openwave delivers secure, scalable, and innovative solutions that serve hundreds of millions of users worldwide. Its robust email platform and Messaging Marketplace empower SPs to offer reliable, feature-rich communication services, drive customer engagement, and unlock new revenue opportunities, all while maintaining the highest standards in data privacy and security.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.