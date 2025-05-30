Openwave Launches AI Smart Assistant: A White-Label AI Solution for CSP's to Help Increase Revenue and Reduce Churn

New AI-powered assistant adds smart features to email—and unlocks new revenue streams for service providers.

It’s not just about enhancing the user experience—it’s also a powerful revenue driver. With just 5% user adoption, operators can see meaningful ROI.” — Ciaran McGovern,

DUBLIN, DUBLIN, IRELAND, May 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Openwave , a global leader in carrier-grade messaging platforms, today announced the launch of the AI Smart Assistant —a white-label solution designed for Communication Service Providers (CSPs) to enhance their existing email services with intelligent, AI-powered functionality.AI Smart Assistant brings next-generation productivity to the inbox by embedding intelligent capabilities directly into existing webmail and mobile apps. It delivers a suite of features— Smart Reply, Smart Compose, Message Summarization, and Translate—designed to streamline how users communicate in an increasingly digital and multilingual world.“With consumer behavior rapidly evolving due to the mainstream adoption of generative AI, Openwave’s AI Smart Assistant makes email smarter, faster, and more user-centric,” said Ciaran McGovern, CEO at Openwave. “It’s not just about enhancing the user experience—it’s also a powerful revenue driver. With just 5% user adoption, operators can see meaningful ROI. It empowers our partners to unlock new monetization opportunities with minimal operational overhead—a low-lift, high-impact way to modernize a service nearly every user depends on.”As a white-label, opt-in premium add-on, AI Smart Assistant offers a turnkey revenue opportunity for CSPs. Designed for rapid deployment, AI Smart Assistant is backed by easy payment options, enabling seamless subscription billing without the need for complex integration with BSS systems.Key benefits for MNOs and ISPs include:Revenue generation via user-paid subscriptionsData privacy-first design, ensuring user information is only shared with third-party AI engines upon consentReduce churn at every stage – Smart, intuitive tools like Reply, Summary, Compose, and Translate help retain users during onboarding and migration.Boost end-user activation – AI Smart Assistant re-engages dormant users and drives clicks through curiosity-led marketing.To learn more , visit: openwave.ai/ai-smart-assistantAbout Openwave: Openwave is a leading global provider of white-label email and messaging platforms designed specifically for Communication Service Providers (CSPs). With over 25 years of experience and trusted partnerships with industry leaders such as BT, Bell, SoftBank, and KDDI, Openwave delivers secure, scalable, and innovative solutions that serve hundreds of millions of users worldwide. Its robust email platform and Messaging Marketplace empower CSPs to offer reliable, feature-rich communication services, drive customer engagement, and unlock new revenue opportunities—all while maintaining the highest standards in data privacy and security.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.