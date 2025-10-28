Innovation Drives the Future

HKABA Tech expo 2025 Group photo

2025 Innovation & Technology Expo Successfully Concludes, Strengthening Tech Collaboration Between Hong Kong, Mainland China and Australia

BRISBANE, QUEENSLAND, AUSTRALIA, October 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Hong Kong Australia Business Association Queensland Chapter (HKABA Queensland Chapter) successfully hosted the 2025 Innovation & Tech Show Brisbane on 13 to 14 October at The Westin Brisbane. The event delivered to Queensland a distinguished and internally focused platform showcasing innovation, creativity and technological advancement, further strengthening bilateral engagement between Hong Kong and Australia in the innovation sectors.The expo attracted over 70 enterprises from Hong Kong, Mainland China and Australia, covering sectors such as automation, smart manufacturing, medical technology, environmental protection, building materials and product design. Exhibitors presented cutting-edge innovations including intelligent robots designed to enhance productivity, automated monitoring systems, and energy-efficient materials, providing visitors with first-hand experience of how technology is shaping industries and improving quality of life.The opening ceremony was attended by a number of distinguished guests, including Dr. Ruan Zongze, Consul-General of the People’s Republic of China in Brisbane; Mr. Ricky Chong, Director of the Hong Kong Economic and Trade Office (Sydney); Ms. Bonnie Shek, Representative of the Hong Kong Trade Development Council; and Julie-Ann Campbell MP, Member of the Australian Parliament, along with various corporate and institutional representatives. Together, they marked this milestone event, underscoring the commitment to fostering closer collaboration in innovation and technology among Hong Kong, Mainland China, and Australia.As one of Brisbane’s largest and most leading innovation and technology exhibitions, the expo provided a platform for enterprises to showcase their technologies and exchange ideas, fostering multilateral cooperation and investment discussions. Exhibitors remarked that the event not only allowed them to present their latest innovations, but also opened new opportunities to engage with the Australian market and explore future partnerships.To enhance engagement, the organiser introduced an entry reward campaign, offering gift vouchers to the first group of registered visitors. The initiative received an enthusiastic response, drawing continuous crowds throughout the event. The expo attracted numerous business professionals and members of the public, fully demonstrating how innovation and technology can drive social progress and improve quality of life.The HKABA Queensland Chapter has long been dedicated to strengthening business and trade relations across Hong Kong, Mainland China and Australia.This year’s expo marked another important step forward highlighting the shared commitment to innovation, connectivity, and the advancement of a competitive yet sustainable technology ecosystem.The event was proudly supported by multiple organisations including the Hong Kong Trade Development Council, Cathay Pacific, Lukfook Jewellery, K&S Property Group and Solomons.The organiser highlighted plans for future cross-regional initiatives aimed at deepening collaboration between Hong Kong, Mainland China and Australia, fostering technology transfer, and advancing shared goals in regional economic and industrial development.

