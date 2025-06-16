HKABA QLD & InvestHK hosted an event on Hong Kong's F&B sector, highlighting business opportunities

InvestHK co-organised a networking event in Brisbane 2025 InvestHK co-organised a networking event in Brisbane 2025 Ms Wong Speaks on InvestHK co-organised a networking event in Brisbane Mr Lau Speaks on InvestHK co-organised a networking event in Brisbane InvestHK co-organised a networking event in Brisbane

HKABA QLD and InvestHK’s Tourism and Hospitality Team co-organised an event on catering and food & beverage sector to promote Hong Kong business opportunities

BRISBANE, QUEENSLAND, AUSTRALIA, June 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- On 13 June, InvestHK co-organised a networking event in Brisbane in partnership with the Hong Kong Australia Business Association Queensland Chapter (HKABA QLD). The event was arranged by Dr. Kenny Ma, President of HKABA QLD, who also invited representatives from Queensland’s hospitality, hotel, and business sectors to participate. The event attracted local entrepreneurs and industry leaders who were keen to explore business opportunities in Hong Kong. Ms. Sindy Wong, Head of Tourism and Hospitality at Invest Hong Kong (InvestHK) highlighted the city’s strategic position as a gateway to Mainland China and Asia, its world-class infrastructure, business-friendly environment, and robust support services available to foreign investors.The event was part of Ms. Wong’s business visit to Australia between 9 and 13 June 2025, covering Melbourne and Brisbane. The visit aimed to strengthen ties with Australian businesses in the restaurant, food trading, hotel, and broader hospitality sectors, and to introduce Hong Kong’s unique business advantages and opportunities.During her visit, Ms. Wong engaged with a range of Australian restaurant groups, food trading companies, and hotel industry stakeholders who expressed strong interest in exploring the Hong Kong market. She provided valuable insights into Hong Kong’s dynamic culinary landscape, shared practical guidance on company setup procedures, and discussed various visa options available to business owners and key personnel interested in expanding into Hong Kong.Ms. Wong also encouraged Australian companies to take the opportunity to visit Hong Kong during relevant industry events such as Food Expo (14-18 August, 2025), Hong Kong International Wine and Spirits Fair (6-8 November, 2025), as well as Hong Kong Wine & Dine Festival (23-26 October, 2025) to experience the city and start the conversation with potential business partners.InvestHK is the investment promotion agency of the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR). Its vision is to reinforce Hong Kong’s role as a leading international finance and business hub. InvestHK’s mission is to attract and facilitate economically and strategically significant investment, both inbound and outbound, to drive Hong Kong’s economic development. The agency offers comprehensive support to overseas and Mainland Chinese companies — from multinational corporations to start-ups — in setting up and expanding their business operations in Hong Kong. InvestHK also works closely with investment promotion agencies worldwide to foster two-way investment flows.

