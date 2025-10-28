Autom Mate Launches MSP Edition to Deliver Zero-Touch Service at Scale

Autom Mate Zero-Touch Service Delivery Autom Mate MSP Edition

The Latest Release of Autom Mate’s Service Autonomy Platform Closes Talent and Tooling Gaps Faced by MSPs

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Autom Mate, a leading automation and integration platform, today announced the launch of Autom Mate MSP Edition, a purpose-built, multi-tenant automation solution that brings the company’s hallmark “Zero-Touch Service Delivery” framework into the managed service provider (MSP) ecosystem.

This new release builds on Autom Mate’s Zero-Touch Service Delivery initiative, which unifies AI, integration and automation under one fabric to create autonomous, repeatable service experiences for IT, business and customers alike. MSP Edition extends these capabilities specifically for the unique needs of MSPs: secure client segregation, multi-tenant architecture, advanced access controls and centralized orchestration of service across all clients.

“With Autom Mate MSP Edition, we are taking a major leap forward in how service providers operate,” said David Griffiths, CEO of Autom Mate. “Automation without governance just moves the mess. MSP Edition provides the execution layer that lowers CPF, protects SLAs, and scales when talent is scarce. Now MSPs can deliver the same level of automation, speed and consistency across their entire client portfolio.”

Key features of Autom Mate MSP Edition include:

• Multi-Tenant Architecture – Manage multiple client environments securely and independently from a unified platform.

• Advanced Access Controls – Role-based permissions, client-specific guardrails and governance across internal and external teams.

• Hyperflow Orchestration – Reusable automation flows that span tools, services and AI agents, enabling rapid deployment and consistent service delivery across clients.

• AI Agent Builder – Create specialist, brand-safe AI agents for each client with strict control and governance.

• Zero-Touch Outcomes – Automate onboarding, patching, incident resolution, escalation, reporting and more across all tenants, enabling higher margins, lower operational load and consistent service quality.

Fred Kouwenberg, CTO of Autom Mate, added:

“The MSP landscape calls for automation that can scale horizontally across many client tenants, while preserving deep security, governance and flexibility. MSP Edition was engineered from the ground up to support just that. The same powerful Hyperflows and AI agents that have driven zero-touch service internally, now extended to deliver, orchestrate and govern across the multi-client domain.”

As part of the broader Zero-Touch Service Delivery initiative, Autom Mate MSP Edition effectively represents the next evolution of the mission: making it possible for service providers to deliver automation-first service experiences in a scalable, repeatable manner.

“When we launched our Zero-Touch Service Delivery initiative we set out to enable organisations to move from manual, reactive workflows to proactive, autonomous service orchestration,” said Caglayan Aydin, Founder and CPO of Autom Mate. “Now that vision is extended to MSPs who operate in multi-tenant, highly dynamic environments. They can now deliver services that require minimal manual intervention while also delivering high-quality experiences for their clients.”

Autom Mate MSP Edition is now generally available. Interested MSPs can book a demo and learn how the platform can elevate their automation strategy, streamline operations and deliver differentiated service experiences for their clients.

About Autom Mate

Autom Mate is the automation and integration platform designed to help organizations unify across systems, workflows and AI agents. With the goal of delivering Zero-Touch Service Delivery, Autom Mate enables teams to connect apps, build intelligent agents and automate everything, enabling business and IT teams to work the way they want.

